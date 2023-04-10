Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Sends Strong Message on Facing Timberwolves in Play-in Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 7-8 play-in game on April 11 at Crypto.com Arena. The winner will be the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs and face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason.

After the Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz on April 9 in the final game of the regular season, D’Angelo Russell talked about facing his former team in the play-in game.

“I mean, not the fact that they traded me has anything to do with it, but the fact that they’re in the way of what we’re trying to get done,” Russell said. “I mean, that’s all that really matters to me honestly. Trying to prepare mentally now for that because obviously, it’s a big game and it matters. It dictates a lot. So just trying to get that win by any means.”

The Lakers went 1-2 versus the Timberwolves during the regular season. Los Angeles beat Minnesota on March 31 by a final score of 123-111. Russell put up 12 points and 10 assists in 33 minutes.

If D’Lo and the Lakers lose to the Timberwolves, they will face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder 9-10 play-in game.

The Timberwolves Wanted to Move on from D’Angelo Russell

According to a March 29 report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Timberwolves wanted to move on from Russell and acquire Mike Conley from the Jazz for a few reasons.

“But then the team traded him at the deadline for Mike Conley, a move that sources told ESPN was geared toward adding maturity to the roster, as well as someone who cared less about making flashy plays,” Andrews wrote. “There was also pre-existing on-court chemistry between Conley and Gobert.”

Russell, who is close friends with Karl-Anthony Towns, appeared in 173 games with the Timberwolves. The one-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field, 36.6% from 3 and 82.3% from the free-throw line. Minnesota went 85-88 with Russell in the lineup.

D’Angelo Russell Is Eligible for a $67.5 Million Extension This Summer

Russell is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension with the Lakers this summer, according to ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks. The Ohio State product becomes an unrestricted free agent if he and Los Angeles don’t agree to an extension.

“Russell is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension,” Marks wrote on April 5. “He is an unrestricted free agent if an agreement is not reached by then. Russell has established Bird rights, allowing the Lakers to sign the guard to a new contract and exceed the salary cap.”

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russell wants to re-sign with the Lakers. The lefty, who was drafted by the LakeShow with the second overall pick in 2015, is happy to be back in Los Angeles.

“D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight,” Wojnarowski said on March 12 (h/t RealGM). “He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”