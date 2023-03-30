D’Angelo Russell Sounds Off on LeBron James After Lakers Beat Bulls

Heading into the final couple weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers need to be on their A-game. After fumbling their way through the beginning of the year, a busy trade deadline got them back into things, and now they’re looking at a playoff push.

They made a great step toward that goal on Wednesday night, taking down the Chicago Bulls in an act of revenge, as the Bulls beat them this past Sunday afternoon. After the contest, D’Angelo Russell was asked about his and Austin Reaves‘ play, but he credited both LeBron James and Anthony Davis

“I mean, as I said earlier, if you can dominate the game from a lot of different areas and have that versatility. I mean, I don’t know if you can name anything Austin Reaves can’t really do on the offensive end,” Russell said via the NBA Inteviews YouTube channel. “He dominates the game. And myself, I try to do the same. So, when you got us next to those two guys out there, the game’s just super simple. We got off to a great start, and you can kind of get a taste of it. AD had 40 points, and Bron [on a] minute restriction, like it was just easy. It never felt like we were stressing. The offense never really felt like it wasn’t fluid. So, I give the credit to the guys that we’re around.”

Play

D'Angelo Russell Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Chicago Bulls 121-110 D'Angelo Russell Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Chicago Bulls 121-110 2023-03-30T03:22:58Z

James played well in his first game back in the starting lineup since being out with an injury. He dropped 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 shooting from deep.

Meanwhile, Davis put up monster numbers against the Bulls. He finished the game with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis

In addition, after the game, James had some very kind words for Davis after his incredible performance.

“He’s one of the most dynamic players that we have in our league, especially when he’s shooting the ball like that,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Especially from the perimeter. He was able to knock down to three, too, to kind of open up the space. It just makes him even more unguardable. And then it just helps the rest of the team. And for us, as the supporting cast, we just try to do our part. Try to find him. Early and often. Late and often. Go from there.”

Darvin Ham Sounds Off on Malik Beasley

In other news, head coach Darvin Ham issued a statement on Malik Beasley amid his shooting struggles, which continued in the Bulls game.

“I don’t know if he’s lost confidence. He’s probably a little frustrated,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Again, I’m behind him 1,000%. And he’s going to continue to get his minutes. And we just got to continue to set great screens for him. Encourage him to continue to shoot the ball and to continue to compete defensively. There’s no magic pill. He’s just got to keep playing ball. Every night’s not going to be your night. In an 82-game season, you’re going to struggle. Have nights where you struggle. Same goes with Bron, AD, Austin, D-Lo, Dennis [Schroder]. Nobody. Nobody is 82-0 in terms of outstanding performances. So, you just got to continue to encourage him to do what he does, and I’m sure he’ll do that.”