D’Angelo Russell Delivers Message on LeBron James After Lakers Crush Warriors

After the Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 6, point guard D’Angelo Russell delivered a message on small forward LeBron James.

James didn’t score or take a shot in the first quarter of Game 3, but Russell said the superstar still impacted the game in several ways.

“I mean, Bron’s a guy that can dominate the game from so many different aspects,” Russell said. “Obviously, a regular fan will recognize scoring, dunking, things that are loud like that, but he still affects the game with passing, with defense, with communication. All those little things that you don’t really see on the stat sheet, he still led us in a way that you might not see.”

James had two rebounds and three assists in the first quarter of Game 3. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP finally took his first shot in the second quarter and put up 10 points to help the Lakers outscore the Warriors 36-18.

James, arguably the greatest player in NBA history, finished Game 3 with 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

LeBron James: You Have to Stay off Social Media During the Playoffs

James, who is looking to win his fifth title, told reporters after Game 3 that staying off social media is very important in the playoffs since criticism from fans and pundits can get into your head.

“I think just for the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or don’t have much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off of social media,” James said. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world. You lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. … Stay off of social media. And when you watch the other playoff games, watch it on mute. Play some music in the background. That’s what I do.”

James, 38, is averaging 22.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the 2023 playoffs. The Lakers, who started the season 2-10, are two wins away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Magic Johnson Tweeted About D’Angelo Russell After Game 3

Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted about Russell after Game 3 ended. Johnson, who traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017 when he was in the front office, praised the lefty for his strong first quarter.

“Let’s give D’Angelo Russell a lot of credit for starting us off strong in the first quarter with his hot shooting,” Johnson tweeted. “He finished with 21 points.”

Russell scored the first 11 points of the game for the Lakers, who won Game 3 by a final score of 127-97. The Ohio State product finished with 21 points while shooting an efficient 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Game 4 of this series is on May 8. The Lakers have to win again at Crypto.com Arena to maintain home-court advantage against the Warriors.