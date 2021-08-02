Lakers Looking to ‘Get Band Back Together’ Via Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bring back some familiar faces in free agency, most notably veteran wing Danny Green and big man Dwight Howard.

Green and Howard were key players on the Lakers title team in 2020 but departed following the season. Green was part of a trade that brought Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, while LA was not able to retain Howard in free agency, opting instead for Marc Gasol and Montrezel Harrell.

With the Lakers now looking to fill out the roster on a tight budget, they could look to bring back both Green and Howard, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“They (the Lakers) kind of want to get the band back together,” Haynes said. “Sources told me that Danny Green is a player they’re pursuing, and Dwight Howard.”

Danny Green Reunion Would be Surprising: Insider

Green is a veteran shooter who can defend, fitting the mold for what the Lakers desperately need. While he had his slumps with the Lakers, particularly in the postseason, he shot over 40% from 3-point range with the Sixers last season. He also played 28 minutes per game in Philadelphia, starting all 69 games he played in.

While the Lakers would welcome a reunion with Green, Lakers insider Kyle Goon poured some cold water on the rumors.

“The Lakers may be pursuing Danny Green, but I would be surprised if he wound up back in L.A. Suspect he will have at least an option to stay in Philly, and (without knowing exactly what Miami’s cap situation is) could be interested in a team-up with Kyle Lowry on the Heat,” Goon tweeted. “Remember that the best the Lakers could really offer Danny is the $5.9 million taxpayer midlevel, which is probably below his market value.”

Green said upon departing LA that there were no hard feelings.

“There’s no love lost at all,” Green told Mellisa Rohlin of Fox Sports . “You know, they gave me a contract that I never dreamed that I would ever get, and playing in a city I never thought I would play for and winning a championship. It just so happens that you can’t maintain that; that’s hard to do that. But I got a championship, I got a ring and I did get an unbelievable contract. I couldn’t dream as a kid — I never thought I’d be making that in my life.”

Dwight Howard Reportedly ‘Ready to Return’

Dwight Howard is reportedly “ready to return and play center” for the Lakers, per Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times.

Howard averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds last season with Philadelphia. He provided nearly 20 minutes per game, 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with the Lakers in the year prior.

The Lakers need to find a solution at center, although Anthony Davis is expected to play more minutes there. Gasol is the only center under contract for next season, although it’s uncertain if he’ll return to the Lakers. Andre Drummond is a free agent but has said he wants to run it back. Montrezl Harrell opted in to his player-option but is heading to Washington as part of the deal for Russell Westbrook. Both have expressed interest in returning but have also been critical of their roles.

