Lakers Veteran Puts Heat on Blast Over Trash Talk

It didn’t come easily but the Los Angeles Lakers mostly dominated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Though the Heat were able to pick up a couple of wins, the Lakers always felt like they were in control of the series. The best moment for Miami came in Game 5 when they pulled off an upset after Danny Green missed an open 3-pointer to win the game.

Green took on a ton of hate from fans after he missed that shot but apparently that wasn’t it. The veteran guard revealed that the Heat players and wives weren’t the most graceful winners, despite being down in the series.

“We were up 3-2 still, they were celebrating, their wives and girlfriends were talking sh** to our wives, supposedly that’s what I hear … I just heard there was a little bucking going on by the busses,” Green said on The Ringer Podcast Network, via Hoop Central.

Green and the Lakers obviously got the last laugh as they went into Game 6 and completely dominated Miami. The game was never even close.

Green Believes Lakers Can Repeat

Now that the Lakers have won a title with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, they have to be considered the favorites to repeat again this upcoming season. Yes, the Golden State Warriors will be better and so will the Brooklyn Nets but Los Angeles will still have the best duo. Green thinks that the Lakers can repeat despite having a lot of free agents.

“For sure, I think we can definitely get one more for sure,” Green said, per Forbes.

“It’s going to be tough because we have so many free agents, with 10 guys that are free agents. Trying to bring everybody back and reconstruct the contracts, it’s going to be difficult, but when you have the nucleus of LeBron and AD – if they bring back AD – that’s pretty much what you need. You don’t need much else around them.”

As long as the Lakers have LeBron and Davis, they are going to be a really hard team to beat. They proved that this year. A lot of people didn’t think the Lakers had a good enough supporting cast but they proved to still be the best team in the NBA.

Will Green Be on the Lakers Next Season?

Green isn’t one of the Lakers’ free agents but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back with the team next year. He could turn into a valuable trade piece for Los Angeles. He didn’t have the best postseason, but one bad stretch doesn’t erase over a decade of productivity.

Teams looking for a veteran who can shoot 3s and play defense could inquire about Green. He’s not a game-changer but he’s now won a championship with three different teams. At the end of the day, he’s a winner and those are the types of players that teams trying to get over the hump need. He’s probably not attractive enough to help the Lakers land a star but he could net them something decent if they decide they want to move on.

