Recently Traded Laker Danny Green Gets Traded Again to Contender

Though the trade hasn’t officially gone through yet, Danny Green is on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers recently sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Dennis Schroder trade but it was expected he’d get sent elsewhere. Well, it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green is getting sent to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade that involves Al Horford.

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Thunder have been focused on accumulating an absurd amount of draft capital and Green is better suited on a team that’s ready to win now. Though his reputation took a bit of a hit due to a poor offensive output in the recent playoffs, he should be able to return to form once he gets healthy.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Lakers Newsletter!

Green to Philly Makes Sense

This move shouldn’t come as a surprise as Green never made much sense on the Thunder. They’re rebuilding and Green is valuable to a contending team. It makes a lot of sense why the 76ers would trade for the guard. Doc Rivers loves his veterans and Green’s championship experience should be valuable to a team that’s had a hard time getting over the hump.

He’ll likely be inserted into the starting lineup and will be one of their best defenders and shooters. Al Horford was never a fit in Philadelphia. While he has more statistical success in his career than Green, the former Laker is the better fit. The 76ers have to compete with a vastly improved Eastern Conference this year. If they hope to contend for a championship, they need to keep upgrading their roster.

Executive Praises Schroder Trade

Teams around the league are getting better so the Lakers can’t stand pat despite being the reigning champions. Fortunately for them, they haven’t. The trade for Schroder makes them better and one anonymous executive agrees.

“Outside of LeBron and Davis, the Lakers didn’t have a reliable ISO threat to turn to last season. That’s where Schroder can help. All three of those guys can attack mismatches and there will be plenty with all the switching that goes on,” an executive said, per NBA Analysis Network.

“Most wing defenders can’t stay in front of Schroder because he’s just so quick. All of those pick-and-switch sequences LeBron likes to do will make it tough on the whole defense.

“Not having to worry about Schroder being able to hit open jumpers is a considerable advantage. He can explode by defenders when needed and won’t jeopardize the Lakers’ floor spacing.”

The Lakers will miss Green’s shooting and defense but Schroder brings a different dynamic to the team. He’s young, he’s athletic and can score at a high rate. He can also run the floor when LeBron is on the bench. He improved his 3-point shooting last season but still isn’t elite. If the Lakers can figure out how to add an elite shooter, they’re going to have to be favorites to win it all again.

READ NEXT: Top Free Agent Posts Picture Featuring Lakers’ LeBron James

