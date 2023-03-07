Darvin Ham Issues Strong Statement on Lakers’ Anthony Davis After Monster Showing

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a good place heading into the final stretch of the season. They’re dealing with unfortunate injuries to LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, but Anthony Davis seems prepared to step up in their absence.

He showed out against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, helping the Lakers bring home a huge win. After the contest, head coach Darvin Ham said that he believes Davis is in a “good place” and is playing pain-free, which should be music to Lakers fans’ ears.

“First and foremost, he’s playing pain-free in a really great rhythm,” Ham said via Lakers Nation. “We have some really great pieces around him with some guys that he can really play off of at a high level. He’s smiling, he’s fighting through a lot, getting hits to the face, to the arm, scratches, everything. He’s battling through it all and I just feel like, I see it, he’s in a great place right now.”

Darvin Ham believes Anthony Davis is in a 'great place' offensively right now.https://t.co/oyBfpW7hcc pic.twitter.com/GGpVkZGPzH — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 7, 2023

Against the Warriors, Davis was by far the best player on the floor, and Stephen Curry was making his return-from-injury debut. The Lakers big man finished the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 14-of-25 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Davis said post-game that he was feeling good.

“Very comfortable. Confident as always,” said Davis. “It’s good seeing the ball go through. … I’m just trying to do my part. Just being a little bit more aggressive. I’m also trying to make the right plays for our guys, which is going to open up the floor even more for me.”

Malik Beasley Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

Meanwhile, Davis’ teammate, Malik Beasley, had some high praise for him post-game. When discussing his two-man game with Davis, he likened the big man to Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic in the sense that Davis needs to be the ball-handler sometimes.

“Well, I told him, I played with KAT [Towns] and Joker [Jokic],” Beasley explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, like, sometimes he has to be the one who handles the ball instead of me. Or, like, I set screens for him so I can get a smaller defender on him, and if they trap him, I got an open shot. So, we’re still working on our two-man game, but it’s getting better and better every game, and I think he realizes he could be more of a threat with me in the action with him.”

Play

Malik Beasley Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 113-105 Malik Beasley Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 113-105 2023-03-06T00:12:17Z

Dennis Schroder Has High Praise for Anthony Davis

Beasley wasn’t the only player to praise Davis post-game. Lakers guard Dennis Schroder also had some very nice things to say about the star big man, calling him “one of one.”

“AD is AD. One of one,” Schroder said via the Color VN YouTube channel. “When he’s in attack mode, it’s always going to be tough to stop him. I mean, Draymond (Green), of course, he’s one of the best defenders in the league, but AD is a top-five player in the world. So he made a hell of a play there. We needed that bucket.”