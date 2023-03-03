Darvin Ham Speaks Out on Lakers Decision to Sit Anthony Davis Amid Crucial Stretch

For the past two seasons, it’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed relative to expectations. They failed to make the playoffs last year, and so far this season, they haven’t been able to maintain a place in the Play-In race. The trades they made at the deadline put them on a better track, but now, they’ve caught a case of the injury bug.

With LeBron James set to miss multiple weeks and D’Angelo Russell dealing with an ankle injury, the Lakers need all hands on deck if they plan on making a playoff push. However, Anthony Davis sat out their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before the game, head coach Darvin Ham explained the decision.

“We’re trying to win all of these games,” Ham said via Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. “But as I mentioned the other night in regards to LeBron, due to the circumstance we don’t want the circumstances of winning or losing games to dictate how we handle our players’ health.”

A week ago, Davin Ham indicated that the Lakers expected to play their stars in every game as long as they were healthy. But on Wednesday in a critical game, the Lakers decided to sit Anthony Davis as a precaution: https://t.co/zqEr5zHNAN — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 2, 2023

Davis has been dealing with injuries all season. He missed 20 games in a row earlier in the year due to a right foot issue, and it seems as though the effects of that injury are still lingering.

Ham stressed the fact that the Lakers are simply being mindful of his injury, as they don’t want to make it any worse than it already is.

“That’s just what it is: being mindful,” Ham said. “With any type of stress reaction, the wear-and-tear, you constantly have to monitor that. We talked about all of that. We discussed it. And that’s where it’s at.”

Luckily for Davis and the Lakers, LA managed to pull out a win over the Thunder. Dennis Schroder led the way with 26 points, earning a big-time win that could have major implications in regard to the Western Conference playoff race.

Dennis Schroder Sounds Off on Lakers After Win

After the Lakers’ short-handed victory over the Thunder, Schroder sent a message about his squad. He emphasized the team’s togetherness and next-man-up mentality.

“Everybody’s chipping in,” Schroder said via Spectrum Sports. “Everybody’s just being competitive. Playing together, no matter what. Stay together. And we pulled out the win. And that’s the most important.”

"Everybody chippin' in… everybody just being competitive, playing together no matter what staying together." Dennis Schröder credits the whole team for the win and looks forward to heading back to LA. pic.twitter.com/grZUqaOLkm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 2, 2023

Schroder also stated that he’s confident in the Lakers’ ability to make the playoffs this year.

“I mean, the goal was, from the beginning of the season, to make the playoffs,” Schroder said. “And I think everybody in this locker room believes it. I believe it to 100%, and I mean, we’re going to make the playoffs.”

Anthony Davis Discusses LeBron James Injury

Meanwhile, Davis explained the importance of stepping up in James’ absence. He said that it’s up to him and his teammates to fill the gaps while James is out, as they don’t want him to rush back.

“What I don’t want is him to rush back really early. …I want him to get completely right and healthy before he steps on the floor,” Davis said via Spectrum Sports. “Like I said, it’s on us, other guys in this locker room, to step up and continue to win basketball games.