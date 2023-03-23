Darvin Ham Issues Strong Statement on Austin Reaves After Lakers Defeat Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns on March 22 to improve to 36-37 on the season. Head coach Darvin Ham started Austin Reaves over Malik Beasley and the move turned out to be a great one.

Reaves recorded a double-double against the Suns, finishing with 25 points and 11 assists in 39 minutes. During his postgame press conference, Ham had nothing but special things to say about Reaves.

Darvin Ham on Austin Reaves: "His ability to play downhill, draw fouls, score at all 3 levels, find guys, his ability to playmake. He was huge for us. He's been huge for us all year." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 23, 2023

Reaves shot 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3 and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line versus the Suns. The 24-year-old had a plus-minus of +18.

The Lakers are back in the 10th spot in the West since the Utah Jazz lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles has a big game on March 24 when it hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers and Austin Reaves’ Camp Have Interest in Reaves Re-Signing With Los Angeles

Reaves becomes a restricted free agent this summer and the guard and the Lakers have mutual interest in keeping their partnership going, according to a March 20 report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Reaves’ surge is setting him up for a fascinating offseason,” Buha wrote. “He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors looking to pry him from the Lakers — especially after stat lines like Sunday’s. Both the Lakers and Reaves’ camp have interest in Reaves re-signing in Los Angeles, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so that they coud speak freely. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they chose to use his Early Bird Rights, but they also have the power to match any contract he signs with another team.”

Reaves told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype in February that he loves being in Los Angeles. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was Reaves’ favorite NBA player growing up.

“I don’t really think that far ahead,” Reaves said about his free agency. “I’m just trying to win games. I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player growing up, so getting an opportunity to play for the Lakers is a big blessing.”

The Lakers Must Be Careful With Austin Reaves

The Lakers wanted to re-sign Alex Caruso during the summer of 2021. However, the 29-year-old defensive pest joined the Chicago Bulls after Los Angeles lowballed him in free agency.

Buha believes the purple and gold can’t get “cute” with Reaves this offseason.

“This is kind of lining up to potentially be another Alex Caruso situation where he wants to be there, and the Lakers want to retain him, but if they try to get a little too cute with the offer or negotiation, I could see him potentially leaving and going somewhere where he’s going to get the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception,” Buha said on Scotto’s podcast. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he got some cap space into the $12-15 million range from a team.”

Buha thinks Reaves has been the Lakers’ most reliable role player this season. The Arkansas product has played multiple positions for Ham.

“Behind LeBron (James) and AD (Anthony Davis), he’s been the most dependable role player in the rotation,” Buha said. “I think he’s established himself as someone who’s either capable of being a starting shooting guard in this league or being a sixth man where he’s leading a second unit and closing a lot of games.”