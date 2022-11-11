Anthony Davis Sends Strong Message to Lakers Front Office

The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for answers, following their ninth loss of the new NBA season.

What was once just a talking point for fans and the media has now become a full-blown inquisition, with everyone wondering what the Lakers can do to salvage their season. It would seem there is also some frustration boiling within the locker room, as on November 9, Anthony Davis shared some thoughts on having to play as a center this season, noting how it’s limiting his defensive impact.

“I was able to roam a lot, I was playing the four then, JaVale (McGee) was playing the five, and Dwight (Howard) was playing the five. You know, guarding the perimeter and I got those guys behind me, or weakside helps, we were getting blocks from the weak side. Now, when I’m the five, I’m the one in the actions, pick-and-rolls, the one guarding the post – things like that…In 19-20, I was a roamer, when I can be on whoever the forward is and roam around and help protect everyone, it’s tough for me to do that when I’m guarding the five,” Davis told reporters during a post-game press conference.

Davis has been impressive for the Lakers this season, contributing 23 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 54.1% from the field, however, it’s clear that he believes he could be having a larger impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Lakers Targeting Mystery Player

Unfortunately for Davis, the Lakers have a multitude of roster issues, meaning he’s unlikely to be roaming the floor as the team’s starting power forward in the near future. Finding some additional shooting on the perimeter, and acquiring a player who can create their own shot off the dribble, and generate offense across all three levels is clearly the biggest area of need for the Lakers right now, and it’s likely that’s where their attentions currently lie.

However, according to Howard Beck on a November 9 episode of The Crossover Podcast, the Lakers have turned their attention away from the more publicized trade discussions, and are now focusing on an unnamed player, in the hope that they become available closer to the trade deadline.

“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’ And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player.

That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Westbrook and the two future firsts for,” Beck said during the episode.

Assuming that ‘an unnamed’ player is a backcourt addition, its hard to envision Davis getting a new running mate at the center position this season, which means he will need to continue embracing his new role and figuring out how to be an impactful defender while limiting opposing centers.

Richard Jefferson Believes LeBron Made a Mistake

Davis isn’t the only player suffering from the Lakers’ current slide into obscurity, as LeBron James is also wasting one of the final years of his illustrious career, and now might be regretting his decision to remain in Los Angeles, having signed an extension to remain with the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

According to former NBA champion, Richard Jefferson, LeBron’s decision to ink his two-year contract extension with the Lakers was a mistake, as it’s locked the superstar forward into a no-win situation.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but I feel like him signing that extension was the biggest mistake he’s made in his career, and I stand by that…Signing this extension last summer, it just was so confusing to me, because I think he did it because he was committed to the organization…We knew what this team was a year ago, we knew what this team was a year ago – last year, and they haven’t added any tangible pieces,” Jefferson said.

The Lakers will face off against the Sacramento Kings on November 11, as they look to stop their losing streak, because another loss will see them go 2-10 over their first twelve games, and the media pressure will only increase.