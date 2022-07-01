2 Ex-Lakers Centers With All-Star Pedigrees Land With New Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers have been home to some of the greatest centers in NBA history and many of them didn’t start with the team. Recently, the team tried to recapture some magic with DeAndre Jordan, who was one of the better centers in the NBA several years ago. Unfortunately, he was long past his prime and was one of the worst players on the team before getting cut.

Jordan used to be a defensive force and has made three All-NBA teams in his career. He’s seen a massive decline in production in recent years but teams continue to give him a chance. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran center has signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

This could be a solid landing spot for Jordan as he won’t have to play a ton of minutes. Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP and will be the starting center. Perhaps Jordan can still make an impact in a very limited capacity. At the very least, he does bring veteran leadership to the team.

Andre Drummond Lands With Bulls

The Lakers haven’t had the easiest time finding a long-term answer at center. They’ve dried several notable players who couldn’t stick around long. Andre Drummond was massively hyped up when the team landed him during the 2020-2021 season. While he didn’t play terribly, he eventually fell out of the rotation once the Lakers were in the playoffs. He didn’t get brought back.

Drummond is one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history and a two-time All-Star so he continues to land on teams. His latest signing is with the Chicago Bulls, per Charania.

Free agent center Andre Drummond is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Drummond now reunites with former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso. The Bulls were having a great season before injuries derailed any title hopes. Drummond adds another potential impact player on a solid roster. Chicago can be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference next season if they just stay healthy.

Will Anthony Davis Play Center This Season?

Heading into last season, there was a lot of talk about Anthony Davis playing more minutes at center. It’s a position that he’s played really well at when he’s accepted that role. However, it’s not a secret that he prefers not to play center unless absolutely necessary. Part of the reason Russell Westbrook came to Los Angeles last season had to do with Davis committing to play center. That wasn’t entirely the case as he still played a lot of minutes at power forward.

At this point, it’s better just to keep Davis at his natural position. His injury issues make it difficult to keep him in the post with a bunch of massive centers. He’ll still be moved to center occasionally under head coach Darvin Ham but it’s hard to imagine that where he’ll stay. The Lakers would be wise to find a possible impact player at center this offseason.

