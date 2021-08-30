Lakers Interested in 2-Time All-Defensive Big Man if Bought Out: Report

It’s looking like the Los Angeles Lakers could be close to setting their roster for the upcoming season with Rajon Rondo reportedly planning to sign with the team after he clears waivers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Even with the possible signing of Rondo, the team will still have a couple of roster spots left. The Lakers can also bring in additional players to training camp and cut down before the season. They could also move on from players currently on the roster if they have a new player they’d like to add.

Marc Stein recently reported that it’s not a guarantee that Marc Gasol will end up returning to Los Angeles. If he retires or is bought out, that leaves the Lakers with a need at center. Dwight Howard and Gasol are the only true centers currently on the roster. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, DeAndre Jordan could be an option at center if he’s bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

One suitor to keep an eye on, sources said, should DeAndre Jordan and the Brooklyn Nets reach a contract buyout: the Los Angeles Lakers. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 30, 2021

Jordan started in 43 games for the Nets last season and averaged 7.5 points a game. At 33-years-old, the two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member is past his prime but could be a solid option for a team that needs a center.

Should Lakers Sign Jordan?

At their current ages, Howard and Jordan are very similar players. They were both once great defenders and impact players but are better used in small roles now. Whether or not the Lakers should sign Jordan depends on how much they plan to play Anthony Davis at center.

If the superstar is planning to play the position a lot this season, then the team doesn’t really need an offensively gifted center. However, if he’s planning to stay at power forward, the Lakers may be wiser to find a center who can do a bit more on offense. Jordan wouldn’t be a bad addition as he’d provide solid depth and plenty of veteran experience, but wouldn’t bring much to the offense and certainly wouldn’t help floor spacing. He’s only taken 12 3-point attempts in his career so he’s a non-factor from beyond the arc.





Lakers Should Keep Gasol

The Lakers shouldn’t give up on Gasol quite yet if he’s willing to stay. He hit 40.1% off his threes last season and seemed to get more comfortable as the season went on. With the team trading for Russell Westbrook this offseason, they need floor spacing more than ever. Gasol is a center who can provide much better floor spacing than Howard or Jordan.

He’s a great passer and a really good shooter. He had a rough start to his Lakers tenure, which played a big role in why they signed Andre Drummond. In the end, Gasol took over as the starting center for the team’s last playoff game against the Phoenix Suns. He’s not the player he once was but can still be a useful piece for Los Angeles.

