DeMarcus Cousins Hilariously Trolls Former Lakers Teammate

DeMarcus Cousins may have never actually played a game with the Los Angeles Lakers but he was very much part of the team during his time. He parted ways with the Lakers a while ago but he’s still stayed in contact with his former teammates. In fact, he was one of the first people Anthony Davis called after winning the championship.

Cousins even still likes to poke fun at Kyle Kuzma. In a recent Instagram post, the big man went so far as to suggest that Kuzma got fat in the bubble.

Kuzma has become the butt of many jokes over the season but he takes it all in stride.

Will Lakers Consider a Cousins Reunion?

After an extended period of time off, Cousins should finally be close to 100% health when the upcoming NBA season starts. The Lakers obviously wanted him on the squad last year but his health kept that from happening. It’s still a big question mark whether or not he can return to All-Star form but some team is going to take a chance on him.

The Lakers should consider bringing Cousins back for a number of reasons. First of all, he isn’t likely to cost that much money. They were able to sign him for only $3.5 million last year and that was before he suffered another serious injury. Secondly, Cousins is a great fit with Anthony Davis. The superstar has been clear about his disdain for playing center. Cousins was one of the best centers in the NBA before he got hurt. If he can at least play like an above-average center for the Lakers, he’d be an asset.

Lastly, Los Angeles might have a need for a center. Rumors are that the Golden State Warriors are interested in Dwight Howard. Now that he finally has a ring, he might be less inclined to take on a small role with the Lakers when better offers might be coming his way. JaVale McGee could stick around but it would be nice for Los Angeles to have a more consistent scoring option in the middle.

Cousins Recently Released Impressive Workout Video

Cousins has been devastated with injuries over the last few years and it’s fair to question whether or not he’ll ever be the same. That said, he’s only 30-years-old and has been working out really hard to get back on the court. He recently put out a video showing off his progress.

“ Patience is bitter, but it’s fruit is sweet. “ pic.twitter.com/pepq2IVGIg — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 13, 2020

“I’m workin’. I just feel like I went back into the lab and critiqued everything about myself,” Cousins said in the video. “My mindset is different, my understanding is way beyond what it was before. I’m an all-around player. I can do everything. I can play any position. I feel like I was one of the originators for bigs that could do that.

“The big men are represented at an all-time high. I’m grateful for that. I’ve just got to get what’s mine. That’s all it is. It’s ain’t nothin’ personal.”

Cousins could garner some strong interest this offseason and the Lakers should do what they can to convince him to come back to Los Angeles.

