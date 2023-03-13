Dennis Schroder Sends Message to Anthony Davis After Lakers Lose to Knicks

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have some high hopes for themselves. After an extremely rocky start to the season, they seem to have turned their season around thanks to a very successful trade deadline haul.

However, after a three-game win streak, the Lakers dropped a game to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. After the game, Anthony Davis claimed responsibility for the loss, but Dennis Schroder sent a message on Davis, noting that it was not his fault.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s everybody. It’s everybody in this locker room. I mean, I can say the same thing,” Schroder said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “When I came in, I had two quick turnovers. It’s on everybody. And when we lose, we lose as a team. If we win, we win as a team. But AD, he tries to be great at all times, and he’d been, I mean, 90% of the time, great for us. And I mean, that you miss free throws there. I mean, that happens. We’re all humans. And we can’t control if a shot goes in. But everything else, defensively, he did a great job still. Even in the second half on Julius Randle. So, he can’t put it on himself.”

Davis struggled against the Knicks, especially from the free-throw line. The big man finished the game with 17 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, 0-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line, and 1-of-5 shooting from the three-throw line.

As for Schroder, he played fairly well off the bench. Schroder ended the night with 14 points, one rebound, and one assist on 6-of-11 shooting overall and 1-of-3 shooting from distance.

Anthony Davis Takes Blame for Loss

As noted, Davis took accountability for the loss after the game, stating that it was his play that cost the Lakers a win over New York.

“My play,” Davis said when asked for the reason for the defeat via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I played terrible. Couldn’t find my shot: free throws, layups, everything. The guys did their job. I didn’t do my job tonight.”

He said that he simply missed too many shots against the Knicks.

“I just missed a lot of shots,” Davis said. “I don’t think they did anything special. A lot of times one-on-one, they doubled a couple times. But I don’t think it was anything that carried over from Toronto.”

D’Angelo Russell Sounds Off on Julius Randle

In other news, after the Lakers’ loss to the Knicks, D’Angelo Russell was asked about his relationship with former Laker teammate Randle. He said that they don’t have a relationship.

“No. No. I’m just a fan of his game. No relationship,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We played together. Went our separate ways after that, and it’s just been competitive energy ever since then. So, I mean, that’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. So, on the court, it’s no love. You know, you just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.”