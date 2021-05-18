Lakers Starter Gives Worrisome Update Ahead of Play-in

Dennis Schroder returned from a seven-game absence to give the Los Angeles Lakers a boost in their final two games of the regular season, but the 27-year-old guard says he’s not 100% following his time away from the team.

Schroder missed time in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for a second time this season. He revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he hasn’t fully regained his conditioning as the Lakers prepped for a play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m going to give everything I have as always and try to help our team win,” Schroder said. “I’m still not, conditioning-wise, not all the way back. I was out 10 days and I didn’t do [anything]. I was at home.”

Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists this season, taking on a key ball-handling role in the offense. While he would have liked to be on the court, Schroder noted it wasn’t a complete negative for him to be on the sideline.

“I don’t try to look for excuses,” Schroder said. “We played every other day, so my conditioning was top-level. When you sit out for 10 days it’s not the same.

“To be honest, I needed some days off. I knew if I’m not hurt or nothing happens to me, I wouldn’t sit. I needed that. I feel fresh, I feel good. I can’t wait to get to work tomorrow.”

Dennis Schroder Has Sent Mix Message on Time Away

Schroder previously did not want to talk about his time away from the Lakers, getting into a heated exchange with reporters.

“No, I didn’t test positive. I went to separate things to get tested, but I mean, it is what it is, like I said,” Schroder told reporters. “I’m the only guy who didn’t get vaccinated, so I’m gonna just leave it at that.”

What was confusing was that Schroder said he “can’t get it no more,” a statement he didn’t care to expand upon.

“I mean at least I can’t get it no more in the playoffs. That’s probably the best thing,” Schroder said. “End of the day, I mean, it is what it is. I’m back now and can’t wait for tomorrow and the playoffs, play-in, whatever.”

So what did that exactly mean?

“Next question. Maybe, then, f–k, what you want me to say?” Schroder said. “Next question. Simple. God damn.”

Dennis Schroder Shows Big Respect to Steph Curry

On defense, Schroder will have the duty of guarding NBA scoring champ Steph Curry, who is a threat to score anytime he passes half-court. Schroder called Curry, “the best shooter that ever played this game,” so he understands the tall task at hand of slowing him down.

“We got our game plan and have to stick to it. We have to do our best to stop this guy. He’s a hell of a player and he’ll make some shots. But at the end of the day we will try to do as much as we can to get the W.”

That being said, Schroder — who joined the defending champs this offseason — is confident about the Lakers’ prospects in the postseason.

“With our team, what we have in the locker room, we feel confident, if we do our thing, that we can give everyone problems. At the end of the day, you have to take it one game at a time, but tomorrow we have to go out there and give it everything we have.”

The Lakers are 5-point favorites for the play-in against Curry and the Warriors.

