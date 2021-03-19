Insider Reveals Massive Price Lakers Will Have to Pay to Keep Key Player

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Dennis Schroder, it was expected that he would sign an extension with the team at some point. The veteran guard has even said that he’d like to stay with the team long-term. The Lakers and Schroder were able to open negotiations back up last month but there hasn’t been much reported movement.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the price to extend the guard is going to be quite high.

“The Lakers are interesting because I think the Lakers are looking a little bit down the road too at their salary structure,” Wojnarowski said on his podcast. “Dennis Schroder they’ve got to pay him this offseason. It’s going to cost well over $20 million a year to keep him.”

It’s hard to argue against the notion that Schroder deserves a huge payday. The Lakers are 12-2 in games that Schroder and LeBron James played but Anthony Davis has been out. There’s no doubt there are other teams in the league that would give him $20 million a year. The Lakers have figured out ways to keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma. They’ll likely figure out a deal for Schroder before the season is over. It wouldn’t be ideal to let him test free agency.

HIGHLIGHTS | Dennis Schroder (22 pts, 7 ast) vs Charlotte HornetsSubscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: nba.com/lakers/schedule 2021-03-19T05:25:56Z

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Schroder’s Contract Having an Effect on Trade Deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is closing in and the Lakers could make a move. Per Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is trying to be smart with money so that they can afford to keep players they like.

“I do think they would like to free up some of that money they owe down the line to put themselves in position to keep the guys they have there,” Wojnarowski said. “I think that’s kind of at the center of some of their talks here around the trade deadline.”

Schroder, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker are all set to hit free agency this offseason. All three have become very important pieces this season and all of them are young. The Lakers would be wise to retain each one of them but it’s going to cost a good chunk of money.

Schroder Wants to Be Laker ‘for a Long Time’

One thing that’s working in the Lakers’ favor is that Schroder wants to stick with the team. He even just recently talked about it.

“I want to be a Laker for a long time,” Schroder told reporters Thursday, via Bleacher Report. “… I just want it to be fair.”

The veteran guard has every right to seek a big payday. He was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season and has been a very important player for the Lakers. A long-term deal will be mutually beneficial to both sides. Schroder is only 27-years-old and should be an impactful player for several more years. Though LeBron still looks young, he can’t keep up this pace forever. The Lakers need to prepare themselves for the future so that they don’t collapse after LeBron retires. Locking in Schroder would be a very good step.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Makes Eye-Opening Purchase Revealing Lofty Goal

