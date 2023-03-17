Dennis Schroder Drops Hint at LeBron James Injury Return Despite Negative Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a serious push for the playoffs. After over a year and a half of the Russell Westbrook experiment, they finally traded him away at this year’s deadline, and in return, they got valuable assets that will help them win.

Unfortunately, LeBron James suffered a foot injury and has been out for a long while. The original length was roughly 2-3 weeks, but there still hasn’t been a conclusive update regarding his return timeline. However, Dennis Schroder gave a strong hint that James could be returning soon.

“I know. I can’t say too much … But German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying,” Schroder said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin when discussing James’ potential return.

James hasn’t appeared in a game since February 26, and if the Lakers want to be at their best, they obviously need him on the court. Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell have been carrying the load, but James is one of the best players in the world and is irreplaceable.

Schroder’s hint contradicts another recent report that indicates James could be out for a little while longer.

“LeBron is not close to returning from what I am told,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his podcast, “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.” “I know that everybody said the three weeks, but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he’s going to get an official re-evaluation. It didn’t mean he’s coming back in three weeks. I know that LeBron has played through injuries in the past. I’m not 100 percent sure this is an injury you can play through.”

D’Angelo Russell Discusses Anthony Davis Absence

In the Lakers’ recent loss to the Houston Rockets, Davis wasn’t available to play, either. After the game, Russell spoke about what it was like to have to play without Davis.

“He’s a player that demands so much attention,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s a lot of gravity that goes his way, and when he’s on the floor, obviously, you get a lot of easier opportunities to capitalize on. And when he’s not, you got to make up for it. When you’re facing a team that switches, no matter what team you’re facing, it makes the offense a little more stagnant. So, it has to be more ball movement, more continuity, more quick hitters, and second and third options. Things like that. So, like I said, we’re a team that’s figured a lot of things out. There are holes in our system right now that, obviously, we’re trying to figure it out. And when we’re not all out there, it’s going to make it hard.”

D’Angelo Russell Shows Love to Anthony Davis

However, in the Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans, which came a few days before their loss to the Rockets, Davis played extremely well. Russell had some high praise for the big man post-game.

“To answer your question, AD is a monster,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He continues to dominate the games. From defensively or offensively, tonight, he did a little bit of both. So, he continues to help our team. And then our supporting cast was amazing as well. I think that’s what got us over the hump.”