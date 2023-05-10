Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Fires Back at Warriors Coach Steve Kerr’s Accusation

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder fired back at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who accused the purple and gold of flopping in Game 4.

Dennis Schroder on Steve Kerr saying ‘Lakers took some flops’ in Game 5: "If they set illegal screens, sometimes you gotta show them that they are moving on the screen. If you don't do it, they're not gonna call it." (via @AdinRoss) pic.twitter.com/5Lbg07JHXy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 10, 2023

After the Lakers won Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, Kerr accused the LakeShow of flopping to get calls.

“I think we had three or four illegal screens called and that was disappointing,” Kerr said after the Game 4 loss. “I didn’t get a look at the replay on any of them, but there were a couple that were very disappointing just live. The Lakers, they’re a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded, but I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe those were all illegal screens, but I didn’t feel like it watching it.”

The Warriors were called for 22 personal fouls in Game 4. Meanwhile, the Lakers committed 15. Los Angeles went a perfect 20-of-20 from the free-throw line, while Golden State went to the charity stripe only 12 times.

Dennis Schroder Has Played Well Against the Warriors

Schroder, who comes off the bench for the Lakers, has played well versus the Warriors. The 29-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field, 30.0% from beyond the arc and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

Schroder’s best game of the series was in Game 1. The veteran put up 19 points and three steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Schroder also hit the game-sealing free-throws to put the Lakers up five with 2.1 seconds left in regulation.

The Lakers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals. However, closing out the Warriors likely won’t be easy since they are the defending champions and have never lost a series in the Western Conference in the Kerr era.

LeBron James & DeMarcus Cousins Shower Anthony Davis With Praise

Lakers superstar LeBron James and former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins showered Anthony Davis with praise recently. After the Lakers won Game 4, James called Davis the best defender in the NBA.

“Man, he the best defensive player in the league,” James said. “I mean, you know. I think the league knows it as well. Not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, had a hell of a game. I think he even had a triple-double. But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league and he showed that.”

As for Cousins, he said Davis is probably “the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor” in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuel TV.

“He’s probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor,” Cousins said. “When he’s committed and when his mind is focused and in the right place, he’s on any given night gonna be the best player on the floor on both ends. Just his versatility alone. We’ve praised his versatility since he stepped foot in the league. We know what he is on the defensive side of the ball. Like I said, when he’s locked in and focused, and also when his health is in a good place, he’s one of the best players to touch the floor. So we’re witnessing that now. He’s dominating in this series. He’s a game-changer every night for this team regardless if he’s scoring or not. He’s just a special, special talent. He’s shown it throughout his entire career.”

Davis leads the 2023 postseason in rebounds per game (14.0) and blocks per game (3.7). The eight-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer is averaging 21.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.7 blocks.