Raiders QB Derek Carr Calls on Lakers to Sign Former Superstar

With the trade deadline getting closer with each passing day, which players may become available in free agency is becoming clearer and clearer. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that probably can’t make a big trade but that doesn’t mean they won’t make some kind of move.

Blake Griffin reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, which will make him a free agent. The Lakers are said to have an interest in his services. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been a big supporter of the basketball team and even wears a sleeve on his arm in honor of Kobe Bryant. He believes the Lakers should be giving Griffin a call.

Griffin spent a lot of years in Los Angeles playing for the Clippers. He’s obviously got strong connections to the city. If he’s hoping to ring chase this season and can wait until next year to get paid, the Lakers could make sense for him.

Griffin Doesn’t Really Fit a Need

While Griffin was once one of the league’s biggest names, he’s fallen on hard times. Injuries have derailed his career and he’s currently averaging a career-low 12.3 points a game. The Lakers already have one of the best power forwards in the NBA in Anthony Davis. He’s backed up by Kyle Kuzma, who’s having a nice season.

Yes, Davis is injured right now but he’ll be back before the playoffs. Griffin isn’t a great defender and he can’t shoot threes. He’s a decent passer but the Lakers already have Marc Gasol. If he came on the tiniest deal possible, then perhaps it wouldn’t be a terrible move for Los Angeles.

Regardless, they might not even get a real chance at him. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Griffin appears to be targeting the Brooklyn Nets as his next landing spot.

The Brooklyn Nets are believed to be leaders to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Rival teams with interest are expecting Griffin to choose Nets as a title favorite for chance to win a championship. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

It’s hard to see how he makes them much better but it could pay off. Griffin hitting free agency is getting a lot of hype due to how good he was in the past, not how good he’s been over the last two seasons. The Lakers are probably better off focusing on other needs.

Scouts Believes Lakers Need Shooting Over Size

For some reason, the Lakers keep getting linked to bigs. It makes a bit of sense considering they don’t have a ton of size and Davis’ injury has clearly hurt them on defense. That said, their 3-point shooting is atrocious as of late. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, people around the league think the Lakers should add shooting before adding a center.

“The Lakers’ three-point shooting, as a whole, has been disappointing,” Woike wrote. “I’ve talked to some scouts who think it’s a bigger need than help at center.”

Davis is coming back eventually and he’ll largely fix the team’s size issues. However, he won’t fix their 3-point shooting problems. The Lakers would be wise to go after a top shooter over a big.

