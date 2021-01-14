3 Top NBA Guards Listed as Potential Lakers Trade Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling to start the season with a 10-4 record, which is the best record in the NBA. Though the roster seems pretty set right now, they could look to make some upgrades. The Brooklyn Nets just pulled off a blockbuster deal to land James Harden. If that trade works out, they could be really hard to beat in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers should at least be attempting to figure out how they can upgrade their roster. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes Los Angeles should target a guard before the trade deadline and listed Derrick Rose as a fit:

Rose has been slow out of the starting block this season, which might be a yellow (or red) light for some given his long injury history. But maybe this opens the possibility of a buy-low opportunity. Or perhaps the scoring point guard will have awakened from this early funk by the time the March 25 deadline gets here. Either way, L.A. should have an offer ready when Rose inevitably hits the trade market.

Rose has been a rumored target for the Lakers since last season. Right now, he’s only averaging 13.9 points a game compared to 18+ over the last two seasons. With the offseason addition of Dennis Schroder, Rose doesn’t fit that much of a need. Perhaps if he was a better 3-point shooter, it might be worth making a deal. However, his career 30% shooting from the beyond the arc shouldn’t be all that appealing to the Lakers.

Derrick Rose's UNREAL Top 30 Plays!To celebrate Derrick Rose's 30th birthday, check out his top 30 plays from his career! #DerrickRose #DRose #NBA Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass 2018-10-04T16:00:10Z

JJ Redick & George Hill Also Fits?

If the Lakers decide they need more shooting, there could be some strong options on the market. Buckley also mentioned that New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick or Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill could be good fits.

Redick is 36 and Hill is 34 so they only have so many more years to win championships before they retire. Either man would make sense. In Hill, the Lakers would get a player who has had success playing with LeBron James in 2018-2019 and is a career 38% 3-point shooter. He’d give the Lakers some really good shooting off the bench.

Redick is a crafty playmaker and elite 3-point shooter. He’s shot over 41% for his career. The Pelicans have a young team and Redick’s contract is expiring. He’d be a really good pickup for Los Angeles.

Lakers Should Target a Big Rather Than a Guard

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Lakers to add some shooting but it’s not the most important potential need. The team is currently shooting over 39% from three, which is third-best in the NBA. Honestly, the team doesn’t really have a lot of holes but they could use some more size.

When the Lakers let Dwight Howard walk and traded JaVale McGee, they gave up a lot of size. Montrezl Harrell is the backup center to Marc Gasol right now and he’s only 6-foot-8. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Lakers to try and bring in a seven-footer if there are any strong targets available.

