Desmond Bane Has Strong Words for Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first win of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They are now up by one game on the Memphis Grizzlies in the series and own home-court advantage moving forward. It was a big win, as the Lakers completely took over in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis was spectacular for the Lakers, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After the game, Grizzlies star Desmond Bane spoke about Davis’ defensive impact and how he’s feeling moving forward from Memphis’ perspective.

“I think ball movement is going to have to be at a premium,” Bane explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Share the rock and make the simple play. He’s obviously a great defensive player and has been for a long time in this league. But I mean, I think that we’re going to be just fine.”

Though he didn’t lead the team in scoring, Davis put up some great numbers in Game 1 against the Grizzlies. He dropped 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven blocks on 10-of-17 shooting from the field.

As for Bane, he struggled mightily in a game where the Grizzlies needed him to be at his best. Once Ja Morant left the game with an injury, Bane needed to take over, but he wasn’t very efficient.

Bane ended the night with 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists but shot just 6-of-18 from the floor and 3-of-10 from beyond the three-point arc.

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt

Davis was crucial to the Lakers’ success on the defensive end, but so was Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers forward had been stellar on that side of the ball since joining the team at the trade deadline, and after the game, head coach Darvin Ham had some high praise for him.

“It’s a testament to him, and it’s a teachable moment for all young basketball players out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They just think it’s all about making threes or dunking on people or whatever. If you’re able to lock in defensively, rebound, and really embrace that role, there will always be a place for you on a high-level basketball team and in a high-level league such as the NBA. His ability to just lock in and be selfless. Taking tough matchups. Diving on the floor. Doing the dirty work. Setting screens. Going to the second or third action when he’s involved. It’s great. It’s invaluable. And I’m just happy we have an asset like that on our roster.”

Lakers’ Austin Reaves Praises D’Angelo Russell

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves showed love to Austin Reaves after the game, too.

“D’Lo is a really, really good basketball player,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I think what people were talking about for him during the play-in game or after the play-in game was he didn’t play well, but you go back and look and he had eight assists. He’s so unselfish. That carries a long way for a group. When he comes off a pick-and roll, swing, swing, or you kick it to him when he has a three, but he throws the extra (pass). It goes a long way. So it’s not always about what you see on the stat sheet, and then obviously tonight, he was big. What he have, 19 points, seven assists? Like I said, he’s really good.”