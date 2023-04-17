Desmond Bane Disrespects Rui Hachimura After Lakers Game 1 Win Over Grizzlies

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a win in their first playoff game of the season. They are now 1-0 up on the Memphis Grizzlies – the two-seed in the Western Conference. In turn, they now have home-court advantage moving forward.

While multiple players stepped up and put in solid shifts, Rui Hachimura led the team in scoring, putting up monster numbers. However, after the game, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane called him out and sent a disrespectful shot at the Lakers forward.

“It’s probably the best game of his career,” Bane said via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.”

Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

Bane isn’t entirely incorrect – it just might be the best game of Hachimura’s career. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still help the Lakers throughout the remainder of the series. Toward the end of the season, he had multiple big-time games for them off the bench.

And on Sunday against Memphis, Hachimura was an integral part of LA’s win. He finished the game with 29 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Bane struggled with his shooting efficiency for a Grizzlies team that needed him to step up, as Ja Morant left the game with an injury. Bane ended the night with 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-18 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Desmond Bane’s Message for Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Desmond Bane Postgame Interview | Memphis Grizzlies lose to Los Angeles Lakers 128-112 Desmond Bane Postgame Interview | Memphis Grizzlies lose to Los Angeles Lakers 128-112 2023-04-16T23:02:45Z

Hachimura wasn’t the only Lakers player Bane had words about post-game. Anthony Davis dominated the Grizzlies on the defensive end, picking up seven blocks. After the contest, Bane spoke about how the Grizzlies can neutralize him a bit more, noting that they will be find moving forward.

“I think ball movement is going to have to be at a premium,” Bane told reporters after the 128-112 loss April 16. “Share the rock and make the simple play. He’s obviously a great defensive player and has been for a long time in this league. But I mean, I think that we’re going to be just fine.”

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Credits Jarred Vanderbilt

Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 2023-04-16T22:00:10Z

Meanwhile, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham doled out credit to Jarred Vanderbilt for his play on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s a testament to him, and it’s a teachable moment for all young basketball players out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They just think it’s all about making threes or dunking on people or whatever. If you’re able to lock in defensively, rebound, and really embrace that role, there will always be a place for you on a high-level basketball team and in a high-level league such as the NBA. His ability to just lock in and be selfless. Taking tough matchups. Diving on the floor. Doing the dirty work. Setting screens. Going to the second or third action when he’s involved. It’s great. It’s invaluable. And I’m just happy we have an asset like that on our roster.”