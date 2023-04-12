Dillon Brooks Sets Sights on Dethroning Lakers’ LeBron James in Playoffs

Following their overtime win on April 11, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back to the postseason, where they will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

During a recent post-practice press conference, Dillon Brooks revealed why he would prefer to face the Lakers in the first round, as he would relish the opportunity to face off against LeBron James in a seven-game series.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series,” Brooks said. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs; knock him out right away. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That’ll be a good 1st-round matchup for us.”

Throughout the regular season, Brooks has emerged as somewhat of a villain in the NBA, consistently finding himself getting into altercations and playing the role of provocateur.

In 73 games this year, Brooks is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range.

LeBron James Discusses Big-Time Assist

With under 10 seconds remaining on the clock, LeBron drove the ball into the teeth of the defense, drawing a crowd around the rim before kicking the rock out to a waiting Dennis Schroder in the weakside corner.

As Schroder made his three-point shot, you could be forgiven for believing that he had hit the game-winning bucket, only for Anthony Davis to foul Mike Conley on the final play of the game, sending him to the line and allowing him to force overtime.

“I’ve been playing the game like that since I was a kid,” James said. “I drew the defense, trust your teammates, and he knocked it down. It’s unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up.”

LeBron ended the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks while shooting 57.1% from the field and converting 3 of his 6 three-point attempts.

Karl-Anthony Towns Admits Lakers Changed Game

It wasn’t until midway through the second half that the Lakers took control of their playoff fate, upping their defensive intensity and executing at a high level on the offensive end.

Shortly after seeing his playoff dreams fade away, Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns credited the alterations the Lakers made to their gameplan, admitting that they had a big impact in changing the flow of the game.

“Give them credit,” Towns said. “They, from what I can see without watching tape, they changed the game plan and was effective.”

Towns was an impactful member of the Timberwolves’ shortened rotation, walking away from the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from downtown.

Darvin Ham will now begin prepping his Lakers team for a stern test against the Grizzlies, where Los Angeles will be hoping their revitalized squad can contain one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. Fortunately, Lakers fans won’t have to wait too long to see how this series begins to shape up, as the two teams will go head-to-head in game one on Sunday, April 16.