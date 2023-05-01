Dillon Brooks Responds to Coach’s Subtle Diss After Lakers Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. After clawing their way to the Play-In Tournament and earning a spot in the postseason, they took down the two-seeded Memphis Grizzlies despite some jawing from their opponents.

After LA’s series win, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the need for more walk and less talk next season.

“It’s not about talking the talk and walking the walk. You just need to walk the walk and walk the walk,” Jenkins said during his exit interview. “You just got to put your head down, and you got to put the work in every single day. That’s what we got to be focused on. We got to be focused on our group, our internal priorities and standards.”

Taylor Jenkins | 2022-23 Grizzlies Exit Interviews

Considering how much trash talk Dillon Brooks spewed throughout the series, it’s safe to say that he’s lumped into Jenkins’ message.

During his own exit interview, Brooks was asked about Jenkins’ message and whether or not he could fit into an environment like that. According to him, he can fit in anywhere, but the talk won’t necessarily stop.

“I can operate in any environment,” said Brooks. “With the talking, I do that for one, to create an advantage for myself, and two, I try to create this matchup between my opponent, and maybe sometimes that gets the best of me, and it’s too much for other people, but that’s just the way I work and operate. That’s what you’re supposed to have on the defensive end, or else you’re just going to be like the rest of these guys. Just going through the motions. So, I knew when my role changed, I had to motivate myself every single day to come in here and work, and that’s what I did. I just kept it real.”

Dillon Brooks on Lakers’ LeBron James Comment

Dillon Brooks | 2022-23 Grizzlies Exit Interviews

The main comment that got Brooks in (supposed) trouble was when he decided to call LeBron James old after Memphis’ Game 2 win, noting that he won’t respect someone until they score 40 points against him.

Well, in Game 6, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies by 40 points, ending their season. Yet after LA’s wins, Brooks decided to skip out on media, for which eh was fined by the NBA.

Finally, Brooks responded to the trash talk, but made it clear that he regrets nothing.

“No, that’s who I am,” Brooks said when asked if he had regrets. “I don’t regret it. I’m a competitor, I compete. I don’t think it got LeBron geeked up.”

Ja Morant Speaks Out After Lakers Loss

Ja Morant on the “I’m fine in the west comments”: "I don't mind. I don’t care. I said it. I deal with it." (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/y32Ut9djDo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2023

Brooks wasn’t the only Grizzlies player to own up to things after they lost to the Lakers in the first round. Memphis star Ja Morant spoke about his own off-the-court issues had an effect on the Grizzlies’ season, admitting that he needs to be better in the future.

“I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making,” Morant said. “That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.”