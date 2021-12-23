Ex-Lakers Championship Guard Appears to Be Vying for NBA Comeback

With a litany of players getting placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols all over the league recently, many unlikely names are getting chances to get on rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers have only had to bring in Jemerrio Jones and Isaiah Thomas on the hardship exemption but things have been unpredictable. We’ve seen big names like Joe Johnson and Thomas get back into the NBA due to the need for help but there are still plenty of names out there waiting for a shot.

Dion Waiters is a former fourth overall pick in the draft and was recently a member of the Lakers during their 2020 championship run. Despite the slew of signings around the NBA, Waiters hasn’t garnered much interest. It’s not because he doesn’t want to play. Based on some recent social media activity, it appears that Waiters would like to land on a roster.

Dion Waiters is ready for his comeback pic.twitter.com/8fVFZdXsU6 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 23, 2021

He even responded to a Miami Heat fan who wants him to return to the team.

I kno i still live here 🤝❤️ https://t.co/8zj1im1oGB — Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) December 23, 2021

Waiters is just 30-years-old so he should have plenty left in the tank. However, it’s unclear if he’s been staying in shape and is even ready for an NBA comeback.

Are Lakers an Option for Waiters?

Due to the Waiters’ familiarity with the Lakers, their roster and their coaching staff, they’d be the most logical fit for the guard. While he was with the team just a year ago, he only played in seven games but did average 11.9 points a game in that span. He was injured during the playoff run and only suited up in five games.

Waiters is probably still an NBA-level basketball player but he doesn’t provide what the Lakers need. He’s not much of a defender and has only hit 34.6% of his 3-point attempts. If a team is looking to bring him in, it’s hard to imagine it will the Lakers. Perhaps if they get desperate, they’ll bring him in on a 10-day deal. Other than that, he’ll need to look at other situations.

Lakers ‘Active’ on the Trade Market

The Lakers are probably done making signings barring an outbreak but that doesn’t mean they are content with the roster. The team has already been involved in a litany of trade rumors and they aren’t slowing down. The Athletic’s Shams Charania recently gave an update on the Lakers’ trade ambitions.

“I spoke to LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and he said that talk [of James leaving] in itself is ridiculous and it’s totally false,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers, he’s going to be on the Lakers. The question is: how can the Lakers get better? … That’s why I’ve heard they have been active in the trade market.”

It remains to be seen who the Lakers will try to trade for. There have been talks about Jerami Grant and Ben Simmons but those two will cost a pretty penny that Los Angeles can’t offer. Barring something unforeseen happening, the Lakers roster should stay pretty much the same.

