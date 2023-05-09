Donovan Mitchell Issues 3-Word Tweet on Lonnie Walker IV After Lakers Win Game 4

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell issued a three-word tweet on Lonnie Walker IV after the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on May 8 at Crypto.com Arena.

Mitchell, one of the best players in the NBA, tweeted, “Shoutout Lonnie Walker.”

Shoutout Lonnie Walker‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 9, 2023

Walker IV played 27 minutes off the bench in Game 4 and was incredible. The Miami product finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers won Game 4 by a final score of 104-101. They are up 3-1 in the series and one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James led Los Angeles in scoring in Game 4 with 27 points, Anthony Davis had 23 and Austin Reaves poured in 21.

LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV: ‘We Don’t Win This Game Without Lonnie Walker Tonight’

James told Chris Haynes of TNT after Game 4 that he’s been telling Walker IV to stay ready despite being out of the rotation. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham put Walker IV back into the rotation in Game 3 and the guard has played well in Games 3 and 4.

“It’s not even about tonight,” James said. “I been telling him. I said, ‘Lonnie, stay ready. We gon’ need you at some point.’ And for him to be as young as he is, for him to have that professionalism, come out, stay ready when his number was called, we don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That’s for sure.”

"We don't win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure." LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's 4th QTR performance in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/udd4MgieSU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2023

Walker IV, who played the first four years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lakers during the regular season in 56 games while shooting 44.8% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 85.8% from the free-throw line. The 24-year-old scored 12 points in Game 3 and 15 clutch points in Game 4.

The Lakers began this season 2-10. Now, they are one win away from eliminating the Warriors, who won the championship last season, and reaching the conference finals.

Lonnie Walker IV: ‘I’ve Always Been in the Gym’

Walker IV told Kenny Smith of TNT that he’s always been in the gym. Despite being taken out of the rotation by Ham after the trade deadline, the man nicknamed “Skywalker” never pouted.

“Not anger on the sense of not being able to play, but anger on the sense that no one knows who I am yet,” Walker IV. “And understanding my value and capability on the floor. So it comes with a lot of diligence, a lot of discipline. But I’ve been doing this for 24 years of my life. I’ve always been in the gym and nothing’s ever gonna change. So the proof is in the pudding. The harder you work, the more sacrifices you make, the better the outcome.”

"I've been doing this for 24 years of my life. I've always been in the gym." Lonnie Walker IV joins the Fellas after a big-time playoff performance 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/twc90rOhhj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2023

Game 5 of this series is on May 10 back in Golden State. The Lakers won Game 1 on the road, but they got blown out in Game 2. However, Walker IV didn’t play in either game.