Draymond Green’s Obsession With LeBron Could Lead to Ugly Lakers Summer: Sources

A brutal start to the season had Los Angeles Lakers fans’ hopes in the gutter. However, a relatively successful trade deadline gave the team new life, and now it looks as though they could make a serious push for the playoffs. Plus, they also have this offseason to look forward to.

For the majority of the season, rumors have swirled connecting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to the Lakers. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Green’s obsession with LeBron James could play a major factor.

“I mean, Draymond has been on LeBron’s (private regions) all year, so that tells you something about what he wanted to have happen,” an otherwise politely-spoken league source told Deveney. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“By 2005 he was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did….” -Draymond Green on why Lebron is the GOAT (@uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/Rret4aWLIL — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) December 4, 2022

Things could get ugly for the Lakers, however, as they have chosen to go in a younger direction this year. But if James wants Green in town, then the team and players could be at odds.

Green’s and James’ relationship has been on full display for the past year. The Lakers star was at Green’s wedding, and both have been seen showing love to one another both on and off the court. It’s led to a ton of rumors regarding a potential partnership in LA.

Other sources who spoke with Deveney back in October described Green as a “puppy dog” following James around.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Draymond Green Has Been Connected to Lakers

This is far from the first time Green has been linked to the Lakers as a free agency destination. In fact, sources who spoke with Deveney earlier this month admitted that most people “assume” Green will end up in LA this summer.

“Hard to say what you could get for Draymond at this point because he can be a free agent, and everyone assumes he’s going to the Lakers next summer,” an executive told Deveney. “You’d probably have to take back a bad contract to move him, and they’re not going to see that as being worth it, so he’s not going anywhere. But it is a big shadow over that team. They’ve had injuries and some bad personnel decisions, but the Draymond thing is still there.”

Draymond Green Gives LeBron James High Praise

And if the rumblings of his interest in LA weren’t enough, Green even sang James’ praises on a January edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, calling him the best face of the NBA in league history.

“I take my hat off to LeBron,” Green said. “For what he’s done, for what he’s doing, on and off the court, there’s never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be a better face of the NBA.”