Draymond Green & Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis Team Up

NBA free agency isn’t the only way NBA All-Stars are forming basketball superteams.

Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are joining forces with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in the alcoholic beverage industry.

On Wednesday, it was announced that independent spirits brand, Lobos 1707, launched their full tequila and mezcal trademark in Mexico. The brand is being backed by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter. The agent for James, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, is a shareholder in the company as well.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” LeBron James said in a released statement.

“When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

LeBron James’ Success as Investor & Player

A four-time NBA champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP, James’ investment portfolio is quite diverse.

A native of Akron, Ohio, James has a wide-ranging list of financial interests and ownership stakes. He became a minority owner of the Liverpool Football Club in England and began a media and entertainment company, Uninterrupted, in 2015. He also began, with Carter, a media-production company, SpringHill Entertainment, in the past year.

He also owns a stake in Blaze Pizza and Ladder, a sports wellness company. James began the I Promise school, a public charter school for at-risk kids in his hometown, in 2018. The school helps parents find jobs while guaranteeing college tuition for students who complete their diplomas at the school.

On the floor, in 67 regular-season games played this season, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for the purple-and-gold. The Lakers finished their season in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference and finished with an overall record of 52-19.

Last month, James and the Lakers earned the franchise’s 17th championship.

Anthony Davis, Draymond Green Are Investors

The investment into the tequila brand comes, according to a report on Thesource.com, through the investment group, Main Street Advisors.

Davis, who averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest this season, is part of the MSA group. He has some focus on other financial issues these days, too.

Davis was a key part of the Lakers’ championship run and the Lakers superstar will test the free agency market after declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. He is likely to return to the Lakers on a maximum-salary contract, but how long of a contract he will sign for remains a question mark.

Green is a three-time NBA champion as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He has been focused on how to maximize his NBA earnings and recently told CNBC, “Every decision I make is, ‘How is this helping me become a billionaire?’”

To celebrate the launch of the new brand, Lobos 1707 will release multiple bottles in early 2021: Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal.

