Draymond Green Makes Bold Prediction on Lakers-Grizzlies Series

It was a long, up-and-down season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They started off the year with a 2-10 record, and it looked as though they were headed for another season filled with disappointment. However, after a slew of moves at the trade deadline, they turned things around.

Now, after taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers are in the playoffs. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round – a seven-seed taking on a two-seed. Ahead of the series, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green predicted that LA will win the series.

“I probably should be careful giving somebody some bulletin board material,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset.”

Play

NBA Play-In reaction: Lakers beat Timberwolves w/ Schroder's play + Hawks win | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green reacts to an eventful first day of the NBA Play-In: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat + LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder beating Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chaotic game. Then, Dray gives his thoughts on the Lakers' upcoming… 2023-04-12T07:15:01Z

Green’s Warriors and the Grizzlies have developed quite a rivalry over the past few seasons. There has been plenty of discourse between the two sides, as they have faced of in the Play-In, in the playoffs, and on Christmas Day, amongst other matchups.

Meanwhile, Green has also been linked to the Lakers on numerous occasions. His well-documented relationship with LeBron James has even led some people to believe he could ditch the Warriors and join the Lakers at some point in the near future.

At first glance, most would assume the Grizzlies have an edge over the Lakers, and for the most part, they do. However, with how well the Lakers have played since the deadline, they could have a chance to make some noise in the postseason.

Dillon Brooks Calls Out Lakers’ LeBron James

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good 1st-round matchup for us." —Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/38Nim1kYPp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Heading into the Lakers-Grizzlies series, there might be some extra juice. While the two teams don’t have a history of beef with one another, there could be some extra motivation after Dillon Brooks’ latest comments.

Ahead of the Lakers’ Play-In win over the Timberwolves, Brooks was asked about who he wanted to face in the first round of the playoffs. He name-dropped James, stating that he would like to knock The King out of the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series,” Brooks said via ClutchPoints. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs; knock him out right away. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That’ll be a good first-round matchup for us.”

Lakers’ LeBron James Discusses Dillon Brooks

LeBron James gives a thorough breakdown of the Grizzlies before joking that “Obviously, I haven’t thought about Memphis one minute.” LeBron also brought up Luke Kennard breaking his high school scoring record. pic.twitter.com/ejEpm8JYZz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 12, 2023

While James didn’t directly respond to the comments from Brooks, he did go through the entire Grizzlies roster when asked about the series. He spoke about the importance of guys like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and others.

When it came to Brooks, he noted that teams shouldn’t underestimate the Grizzlies wing, as he can make some tough shots.

“Dillon Brooks,” James said when going over the Grizzlies’ roster via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “An opportunity to go out there, and you can’t disrespect him because he makes shots.”

As the Lakers embark on their first postseason appearance after a year off, the Grizzlies will provide them with the perfect mix of a challenging matchup and a beatable opponent.