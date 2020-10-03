Heat Coach Drops NSFW Comments After Game 2 Loss to Lakers

The Miami Heat are facing long odds to comeback in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Erik Spoelstra’s team doesn’t want any of your sympathies.

“We don’t give a s— what everybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said the Heat’s Game 2 loss. “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is extremely stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent. And that we respect the quality, high quality of opponent that we’re playing, you got to figure it out and overcome it.”

The Heat were hefty underdogs entering the series, but the odds indicate Miami coming back from a 2-0 deficit against the Lakers is nearly impossible. Online sportsbook Bovada lists the Lakers as -20,000 to win the series — meaning that it’d take a $20,000 bet to win just $100 dollars.

“We’re going to fight, and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said. “It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it, and I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have.

“Like I said at the beginning of this thing, we got to play damn near perfect in order to beat those guys over there. We have yet to do it and if we don’t do it soon, it’s not going to be pretty.”

Bam Adebayo Expects to Play Game 3

The Heat were missing two starters in their Game 2 loss to the Lakers in Bam Adebayo and Goron Dragic. Adebayo was especially missed on defense, as Lakers star Anthony Davis feasted against Miami’s zone defense for 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Adebayo said he expects to play in a crucial Game 3 against the Lakers.

“Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo — who’s out with a neck strain — told Yahoo Sports. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”

Dragic was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the postseason at just a shade under 20 points per game. Adebayo has averaged 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the postseason.

Lakers Know Job is Not Done Yet Against Heat

Despite being massive favorites to win the series, the Lakers are not taking anything for granted against the Heat, who have already defied the odds by making the NBA Finals.

“Until we win four games, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. “It’s been over a year together and we’ve talked about the same goal from Day One. We’re still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we’re staying hungry.”

James and Davis have dominated in the Finals, drawing comparison to another pair of Laker greats — Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective,” James told reporters. “Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.”

