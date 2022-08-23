Title Contender Considered Landing Spot for Ex Lakers 6th Man

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been busy rebuilding their rotation and securing LeBron James’ long-term future with the team, some of their former players have been searching for a new home within the NBA.

One of those former players is former center Montrezl Harrell, and according to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, he could be a solid addition to the Brooklyn Nets rotation for the upcoming season.

Montrezl Harrell putting in work at the Lakers facility. 😤pic.twitter.com/Er4HwHHfY5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 27, 2020

“Of course, the remainder of their offseason will be clouded by whether or not they trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but if they can convince both to stay, Harrell would raise their offensive ceiling. Brooklyn has two open roster spots, and the only real centers on the roster are Nicolas Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe. Using some or all of the taxpayer mid-level exception that the Nets have at their disposal ($6.5 million) on Harrell would make sense (again, assuming the stars remain),” Bailey wrote in his August 22 column.

Harrell spent one year with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, during that time he participated in 69 regular-season games, starting one of them, and provided the purple and gold with averages of 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 63.2% from two-point range and 70.7% from the free-throw line.

Harrell Was Arrested in May 2022

While there’s no questioning Harrell’s ability on a basketball court, or how his presence on the Nets’ bench would improve their offensive outlook next season, there are some concerns about Harrell’s availability.

According to a report by the Charlotte Observer, Harrell is facing felony drug charges after being found with three pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75 in Kentucky.

Montrezl Harrell arrested on marijuana charge in Kentucky after traffic stop https://t.co/hNdpDNzByd — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) June 13, 2022

“Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana,” Roderick Boone, of the Charlotte Observer reported.

In June 2022, a second report was released by the Observer, noting that Harrell’s first court appearance had been pushed back to August 2022:

“The first hearing for Harrell, a former player for the Charlotte Hornets who’s currently an unrestricted free agent, was set for June but pushed back to July 13, according to court records. But on Wednesday, prosecutor Jennie Haymond said that a scheduling conflict with Harrell’s defense counsel had forced them to push the hearing back to August.”

With no immediate resolution to Harrell’s current situation in sight, it remains unlikely that a team will reach out with a contract offer, regardless of how much his skillset could help them.

Charlotte Hornets Considered Landing Spot for Schroder

Another former Laker who finds himself on the free agency market is Dennis Schroder, following a season where he spent time with both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

According to Bailey, Schroder could be the missing piece to the Charlotte Hornet’s bench and would provide solid backup to budding star LaMelo Ball.

The Celtics switching to inverted screens in order to get mismatches was a nice adjustment by Udoka in the second quarter. Watch how Schroder's screen forces Avery Bradley to pick up Tatum, which turns into light work for a finish at the rim. pic.twitter.com/R9QMA0ha5m — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) November 20, 2021

“Like everyone else here, the unique circumstances of the 2022 offseason certainly contributed to Schröder’s stunning spiral in value around the league, but his lack of range and defensive upside hurt too. Still, Schröder finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2020. And on the right team, his attack-first game could lift a second unit…Right now, LaMelo Ball is the only real point guard on the roster. And with his 6’7″ size, he could probably share the floor with Schröder for stretches,” Bailey wrote.

Schroder was impressive during his time with Boston last season, and if his contract demands are reasonable, he should have no problem finding a new team before the start of the season.