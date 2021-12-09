Lakers Brass Sends Clear Message on Frank Vogel’s Future

It’s been rumored that Frank Vogel is on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Lakers but that does not appear to be the case for the skipper who is just one year removed from an NBA title.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss quieted the speculation with a firm statement on Vogel’s job security on Tuesday.

“Until we’re 100 percent healthy, I don’t think you can really make any judgment,” Buss told NBA.com. “I really don’t know what you’re looking for me to say. I would say until we’re 100 percent healthy, I won’t make any judgments about anything.”

The Lakers are still missing two key rotation players in Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn, who have been out since the start of the year. More importantly, LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup, limiting the chemistry-building alongside Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis — arguably the most important aspect of the Lakers’ season.

The Lakers are 13-12 and still have a long way to go this season. And Vogel — who signed a one-year extension this offseason — isn’t worried about it.

“We haven’t discussed it. We’re focused on the job. We stay in the moment, focus at the task at hand, try to win the next game, try to get some momentum around our season,” Vogel told reporters prior to Tuesday’s victory against the Celtics.

Vogel Said Scrutiny Comes With Coaching in the NBA

The Lakers have looked miserable at times early on this season, getting gashed on defense and appearing thoroughly unorganized on offense. However, the Lakers completely re-did the roster in the offseason and are still finding their footing. Vogel acknowledged there will be growing pains, which leads to criticism but sees it as just part of the gig. “There’s going to be criticism with this job. It’s something we’re all accustomed to,” Vogel said. “And I’ve been a coach for 10 years — I’ve seen it all. Is it more national? Yes, it’s more national. Is there a bigger fan base in this market in LA? Yes there is. But it’s there for every head coach and it’s something I’m not unfamiliar with. So it just comes with the job.”

Vogel is 168-107 over his two-plus seasons in Los Angeles, winning nearly 64 percent of his games.

Charles Barkley Vehemetley Defends Frank Vogel





Play



Chuck Goes Off On Anthony Davis & The Los Angeles Lakers Struggles This Season | NBA on TNT Charles started this week's show with a passionate rant on the Lakers 👀 Watch highlights from Inside the NBA with Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson and more! Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: youtube.com/nbaontnt?sub_confirmation=1 Connect with NBA on TNT: Follow NBA on TNT on Twitter: twitter.com/NBAonTNT Like NBA on… 2021-12-08T00:22:23Z

The blame has gone around early on this season for the Lakers, with more than a few popular pundits calling for Vogel’s job. Hall of Fame forward turned TNT analyst Charles Barkley is not in that crowd, issuing a passionate defense of Vogel Tuesday. Barkley instead took aim at Davis, who has under-performed for the first part of the year.

“Listen, Anthony Davis, you’ve got to play better,” Barkley said while staring into the camera. “I said on this first night. If the Lakers were gonna be any good, it was all gonna be on you. It has nothing to do with Russell. Has nothing to do with LeBron, and the rest of them old ass geezers they put together out there. But now y’all have crossed the line, because I really like Frank Vogel. It ain’t his fault.”

The Lakers are coming off their most complete win of the season against the Celtics and will try to start a streak as they take on the Grizzlies on Thursday.