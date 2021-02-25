Lakers’ Frank Vogel Hints at Roster Move: ‘We’ll Always Look’

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their worst slump of the season. They’ve lost four in a row and have been one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA after a hot start. For a while, it looked like the team didn’t need to make any roster moves this season, but it’s now clear they should try to make something happen.

Head coach Frank Vogel admitted that the Lakers are interested in improving the team.

“We’ll always look at opportunities to improve our team, but nothing concrete right now,” Vogel said Wednesday, via Silver Screen & Roll.

He also dropped a little more insight.

“We’re just looking at the players who are available. I’m not gonna discuss any types of needs that we’re discussing internally,” Vogel said.

Obviously, the Lakers should always be looking to improve but the need to improve seemed a lot less important just a couple of weeks ago. It’s now seeming likely that a move could happen in the near future.

Who Could the Lakers Have Eyes On?

The Lakers have been linked to a number of big men who could be available. With Anthony Davis missing time, it makes sense why they might want to add more size. However, he’s going to return eventually. When he does come back, he’s not going to be the one to fix the Lakers’ 3-point shooting issues.

If the team is going to make a move, they should try to add a player who can sink threes. Trevor Ariza isn’t a sharpshooter but he did shoot 40% from beyond the arc last season. He’s also a very good defender. George Hill should also be a name to keep an eye on. He’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA and it’s hard to imagine the Oklahoma City Thunder are determined to keep him around. Trading for him could be difficult, but if he’s bought out, the Lakers should try to sign him.

Vogel Talks Quinn Cook Release

A big reason why a Lakers move seems imminent is due to the fact that they recently cut Quinn Cook. He wasn’t making a ton of money but letting him go opens up a bit of cap space and a roster spot. Cook was a good teammate but didn’t have much of a role. Vogel didn’t sound too excited to let the veteran guard go.

“He will definitely be missed. First of all, he’s a heck of a basketball player. We had depth at that position and that’s the only reason he wasn’t getting in, but I had a lot of confidence in his abilities,” Vogel said of Cook. “And he’s a 10 out of 10 culture fit with our group. Understands his role, and you need guys like that. When you’re filling out a roster you need guys that are willing to not play, but still stay ready to contribute when your number is called, and he exemplified that as well as you can.

“He did a great job for us and we certainly wish him well.”

Cook should land on his feet as he’s a solid shooter who has plenty of championship experience.

