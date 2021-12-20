Free-Agent Target Needles Lakers Again: ‘You Think It’s a Coincidence?’

DeMar DeRozan gave a sly smile before offering a sarcastic answer. Asked by veteran NBA writer whether there is something to the fact that his highest-scoring games as a member of the Chicago Bulls have come against the Lakers this year, DeRozan feigned ignorance.

“You think it’s a coincidence?” he said, laughing. “Ah, I don’t think so. It may be, I don’t know.”

Translation: No, no, it is definitely not a coincidence. The Compton native and former USC Trojan has clearly not forgiven the Lakers for not making him a priority acquisition when he was a free agent this summer, and has ensured they know they made a mistake.





Play



DeMar DeRozan Postgame Interview | Bulls vs Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season Chicago Bulls Postgame Interview with DeMar DeRozan. DeMar DeRozan speaks with the media following their win over the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 (2021-22 NBA Season). Billy Donovan Postgame: youtu.be/ZiVxbKMnae4 Nikola Vucevic Postgame: youtu.be/zUM0Udex9Mw Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ 2021-12-20T04:34:28Z

In the first meeting of the teams in Los Angeles on November 15, it was 38 points for DeRozan, a season-high, as the Bulls won. In the second meeting, on Sunday in Chicago, DeRozan matched that, going for 38 again in a Bulls win.

After the game, DeRozan had a message for fellow star Zach LaVine (who played for UCLA), who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and won’t be back until after Christmas.

“It sucks not to have the rest of those guys, especially Zach, he makes my job a lot easier. I texted him after the game saying, ‘Get your a** back as soon as possible.’ Not having him out there, you definitely got to—you know more attention is going to be focused on you. Not having Zach out there, I just tried to pull a win out.”

DeRozan’s Take on Battle With Lakers’ LeBron James

For DeRozan, this performance was especially sweet, as he outdueled Lakers star LeBron James in the decisive fourth quarter, going for 19 of his 38, while James had nine points. The Lakers actually held a three-point lead with less than four minutes to play before DeRozan scored eight of the Bulls’ next 10 points to give Chicago the edge with 15 seconds to play. Two 3-point misses sealed L.A.’s fate.

Mr. 4th Quarter DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 38 POINTS in the 4th quarter of the win vs the Lakers 🔥 38 PTS | 6 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/xStUUU73Mq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 20, 2021

James had 31 points in the game. DeRozan tipped his hat to him.

“Utmost—he knows it, I’ve said it over and over—I got the utmost respect for LeBron,” DeRozan said. “Arguably, you could say, I competed against one of the all-time greatest players in my generation of basketball and it’s a blessing to be able to share the floor him from the playoff series to the All-Star games, being in the Eastern Conference, it’s definitely one of those situations that, when I am older, I can say I played against that guy.”

DeRozan Had Not Played in 2 Weeks

While there is some question about just what, exactly, the Lakers would have had to do this summer to get DeRozan to sign on to be a Laker—the Spurs did a sign-and-trade with the Bulls but have a history of not wanting to do anything to help the Lakers—DeRozan clearly did take personal satisfaction in the win.

DeRozan had been out for 15 days because of COVID-19 protocols before coming back to play against the Lakers. Said DeRozan: