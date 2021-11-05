Frustrated Carmelo Anthony Held Back From Fight With Thunder Guard

If you are playing an NBA team for the second time in a week, a team that has already beaten you once after a 26-point comeback and is trying to do something similar from a 19-point deficit, chances are, things are going to get testy. And in a situation that has become all too familiar in the Lakers’ early season, things did, in fact, get testy against Oklahoma City on Thursday.

With 21 seconds to play and the Lakers having suffered another late collapse, trailing by two points, the teams were lining up for an inbound when it appeared that the Thunder were not allowing Lakers guard Austin Reaves to get into position. Anthony stepped up and pushed OKC’s Kenrich Williams aside, which caused Thunder guard Lu Dort to retaliate by putting his hand on Anthony’s chest with a mild shove.

Anthony went right back at Dort, and a midcourt kerfuffle started. Anthony and Dort continued to argue but remained separated by teammates.





Carmelo Anthony and Lu Dort got into it 👀 #nba #nbahighlights #lakers

Dort got the last laugh, though, when he was left wide open by Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, and Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found him for an easy dunk, giving OKC a two-possession lead that the Lakers could not erase.

The Lakers were without star forward LeBron James in this one, as he is slated to miss about a week or two with an abdominal injury. But a frustrated Anthony was not leaning on excuses after the game.

“We shouldn’t have lost this one,” Anthony said. “It ain’t come down to LeBron being out.”

Carmelo Anthony: ‘What Do You Want Us to Do Now?’

Anthony’s frustration on the night was understandable, because he’d done a lot to carry the day for the Lakers. Anthony scored 21 points and shot 5-for-10 from the 3-point line, and 8-for-18 overall. After the game, Anthony talked about the rough night and what’s next for the Lakers.





Carmelo Anthony postgame; Lakers lost to the OKC Thunder

“What do you want us to do now?” Anthony said. “We can’t fold. It hurts, lose to the same team twice in a week, in the same way, same fashion. That’s something we got to take upon ourselves, hold each other accountable, from that aspect, as teammates. Other than that, our mode is the same. It is a long journey, a long year, but this is a game we are supposed to win.”

Anthony Davis Joins Lakers’ Long List of Injured Players

The Lakers are now 5-4, with two of those losses coming to the Thunder—who have not won a game other than the two against L.A. While the James injury stings, the Lakers also now have concern about the team’s other top star, Anthony Davis, who hurt his thumb during the loss.

Davis said he hurt the thumb when he whacked it against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s thumb. His thumb swelled up and he was not able to move it freely. “I’m fine,” Davis said during his postgame press conference.

"Defensively we were all over the place." @AntDavis23 on the #Lakers defensive coverages, playing without LeBron and an update on his thumb.

He was then asked whether he will play on Saturday when the Lakers face Portland, and responded, “We’ll see how it feels.”

In better injury news, the Lakers did get Wayne Ellington (hamstring) back for the first time this year, as he got 8:30 of playing time. He scored only three points, though, shooting 1-for-6 from the field. Dwight Howard (neck) also returned and scored two points with four rebounds in eight minutes.