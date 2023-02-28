Giannis Antetokounmpo Trash Talks Lakers Star LeBron James in Major Failure

Despite his consistent dominance throughout the years, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most hated superstars in the sport. A lot of the hate James receives is because opposing fans don’t like to play against him, but he receives the hate nonetheless.

During a recent edition of The Daily Show, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was doing a segment with host Hasan Minhaj where he was supposed to trash talk his fellow NBA stars. He attempted to talk bad about Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and James, but in the end, he complimented them all.

He sent a couple of funny insults Jokic’s and Durant’s way before showing love, but when it came to James, all he did was compliment him. Antetokounmpo completely failed to meet the goal of the segment.

“LeBron, I love your game, man,” Antetokounmpo said, much to the dismay of Minhaj, who wanted the Greek Freak to dish out insults. “LeBron, I love your game. You’re the King for a reason. GOAT. Just broke the all-time scoring record. Keep doing what you’re doing, man. He’s a blueprint. You’re a blueprint.”

Giannis “talking trash” to Jokic, KD, and Lebron (full clip) 😂 pic.twitter.com/mFApm0UQIn — sqr (@squaresense) February 28, 2023

Antetokounmpo, who is one of the NBA’s most beloved stars, struggled to be mean when discussing his fellow stars. Minhaj was hoping to get the Bucks star to talk trash, but he was simply incapable of being rude, even in a joking manner.

The two-time MVP took a jab at Jokic, making a reference to a Burger King drive-through, and then spoke about Durant’s desire to join super teams. But when James’ name came up, Antetokounmpo couldn’t even read whatever jab was written on the teleprompter he was clearly reading off of.

Luka Doncic Praises Lakers Star LeBron James

The Lakers made some massive moves at this year’s trade deadline, completely re-shaping the roster around James and Anthony Davis. And since the changes, they’ve played super well.

LA has won three games in the row, and in their most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, they mounted a 27-point comeback. After the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic praised James’ greatness.

“It’s unbelievable for a guy like that, and he’s doing that stuff at 37, 38,” Doncic said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “Twentieth season in the NBA, it’s just unbelievable; he’s the scoring leader, he has accomplished almost everything you can accomplish in basketball. It’s pretty amazing to even play against a guy like that.”

Anthony Davis Shows Love to Jarred Vanderbilt

In the win over Dallas, Jarred Vanderbilt, who the Lakers acquired at the deadline this year, played a crucial role. His defense on Doncic was pivotal to the Lakers’ victory. After the contest, Davis praised Vanderbilt for his elite defensive play.

“Very valuable,” Davis said of Vanderbilt via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half, and he comes out and sets the tone for us defensively on Luka. Getting some steals, making him shoot some tough shots, and his rebounding on both ends of the floor. It just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. And like on the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him, and making sure he knew how to play off of it. Whether it’s corner cutting, crashing to the glass, getting us extra possessions. So, his value for our team, you can’t even put it into words, what he brings and does for us. So, having a player like that definitely helps us.”