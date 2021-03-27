Lakers Could Target Ex-Grizzly if Star Free Agent Signs Elsewhere

It’s looking like the Los Angeles Lakers have a strong shot at landing Andre Drummond in free agency. The team’s players are reportedly recruiting and Los Angeles is viewed as the front runner to sign him right now. However, things could change.

Drummond is a very talented player and he will get a ton of interest over the coming days. There’s no guarantee the Lakers will end up with him on the roster. If that’s the case, the team doesn’t need to panic. There will be other options available to the team. One player who could be a potentially interesting addition is Gorgui Dieng.

The veteran big man was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies but he could be valuable to a number of teams. The Lakers should take a look at him if they miss out on Drummond. Dieng isn’t a big name but he’s got a ton of experience. He spent most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves but was traded to the Grizzlies last season.

Why Dieng Would Be a Fit With Lakers

While Drummond could make a big impact for the Lakers, they won’t need him to do too much once LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. That could turn him off to joining the team. A player like Dieng would comfortable having a small role.

What the Lakers really need is an athletic big who can protect the rim. Though not an elite defender, Dieng could fill in what the team needs. Also, he’s not the worst 3-point shooter as a big. He has a career average of 35.9% from beyond the arc. That’s significantly better than Drummond’s 13.5% career average from three. Having an athletic big who can hit the occasional three would be very helpful for the Lakers. Obviously, Drummond would be a much bigger prize but Dieng could soften the blow if Los Angeles misses out on the two-time All-Star.

Celtics Could Steal Drummond

It would hurt enough for the Lakers if they didn’t sign Drummond but it would hurt a lot worse if he ends up with the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the center has already met with Boston and they have a “real shot at him.”

Per Woj on ESPN: "The Celtics met with Andre Drummond today. Boston would like to add him to fill their hole in the middle. Boston has a real shot at him." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 26, 2021

While it looks like the Celtics have a chance at Drummond, it’s hard to see the appeal from his end. The team is in a real slump right now. After a hot start to the season, the Celtics have fallen to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-23 record. Even if they sign Drummond, they won’t be championship contenders.

If the big man is looking to win a championship this year, he could certainly hitch his wagon to a better team. The Lakers make a lot of sense for him because he can play for a contender and also have a substantial role on the team. Having a big impact on a championship team could seriously help his value as he heads into free agency this offseason.

