Heat Star Trolls Malik Monk With NSFW Response After Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a thrilling comeback victory over the Miami Heat but not everyone was happy with the outcome. Malik Monk was understandably happy after posting 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and hitting four three pointers in the Lakers win. Monk took to Instagram to express his excitement after the big win.

“Some of yall counted me out🤧,” Monk posted on November 11. “Imma stay down though! #DGO #Lakeshow.”

Heat star center Bam Adebayo left a NSFW response to Monk’s post in the comments. Adebayo simply responded with the middle finger emoji.

Here is a look at Adebayo’s response which has since gone viral.

Monk & Adebayo Were Both Top-15 Picks in the 2017 NBA Draft

At first glance, Adebayo’s response may seem spiteful, but it is likely a bit of playful banter between two former teammates. Monk and Adebayo played together at Kentucky and were two of three Wildcats players selected inside the top 15 picks during the 2017 NBA draft.

Monk was selected by the Hornets with the No. 11 pick, while Adebayo landed with the Heat at No. 14. Kentucky head coach John Calipari reflected on the two players on draft night and admitted that he wanted Monk to play for the Knicks.

“I wanted Malik in New York, because I thought he would light it up,” Calipari told ESPN during the 2017 draft. “It would be back on, but they must of liked the French kid [Frank Ntilikina]. I’ve not seen him enough, and I hear his really good, but I knew he wasn’t going to fall by Michael [Jordan]. He plays like Mike. He wasn’t going to let him go by him. So, and Bam, I’m happy for him in Miami, what a great place.”

A.D. on Monk: ‘We Still Don’t Know How We Got Him for What We Got Him for’

After Monk’s performance against the Heat, Anthony Davis admitted he is still surprised the Lakers were able to sign the guard last offseason. Monk signed a one-year, $1.78 million contract with the Lakers, potentially making him one of the bigger bargains of the summer.

“He went to Kentucky, so I’ve always know about him before he came in the league and then watch[ed] them a lot at Charlotte,” Davis explained during his November 11 press conference. “I keep trying to keep up with all the Kentucky guys. It’s like our own little brotherhood inside this NBA brotherhood, and we said it, we don’t know how.

“You know, Bron said it before, I’ve said it in an interview, his postgame interview, but I don’t [know how we signed him]. We call him microwave, instant scorer, and we still don’t know how we got him for what we got him for. He can play, he’s a hell of a player, shot a lot of big shots. Made a lot of big shots and this is going to continue to build his confidence in what we do.”