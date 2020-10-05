Injured Miami Heat Stars Give Major Update on Game 4 Status vs. Lakers

As it stands right now, a day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off, the Heat have only a small chance that one of their injured stars gets back on the floor and a better—though hardly promising—chance that the other is available for action against the Lakers.

We’ll start with the bad news, at least from a Heat perspective. Guard Goran Dragic, who tore the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1, sounded very pessimistic about his chances of returning to the lineup on Tuesday.

Asked about the percentage chance he would play, Dragic said, “How I feel right now, it’s probably is low. They told me that it can change day-to-day. It’s just a matter of comfort, and if I can push off my leg.”

Things might be rosier for center Bam Adebayo, who has struggled with a neck strain he incurred in the third quarter of Game 1. But it is all relative. Adebayo sounds as though he is still hurting, too.

“I’m day-to-day,” Adebayo said. “Tomorrow I could play; tomorrow they might tell me no. I don’t know yet. I’m just trying to do everything I can necessary to just be prepared for when I do get to play.”

"I don't miss games, that's not me. That's not how I'm built. I wanna play."@MiamiHEAT Bam Adebayo talks about how frustrated he is with being sidelined during the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/heni6KwLXn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 5, 2020

Heat Seek to Capitalize on Game 3 Win over Lakers

The Heat are looking for any kind of boost heading into Game 4, something that could help them carry the momentum from their shocking Game 3 win into a chance to tie the series. Getting either Adebayo or Dragic back would help that cause.

Miami got 40 points from star guard Jimmy Butler to cut the Lakers’ series lead to 2-1 but cannot count on that level of production from Butler every night. During the playoffs, Dragic has been the Heat’s No. 2 scorer (19.9 points) and Adebayo has been No. 3 (17.8).

“I mean, that’s why he’s the leader,” Dragic said. “That’s why he’s the heart of this team. Unbelievable performance. Happy for him, happy for us. He was just tremendous in all aspects of the game.”

Brate @JimmyButler showed today why he is the leader and the heart of this team !!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wBJsfI1Hav — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) October 5, 2020

Just How Bad Are Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic Injuries?

Both Adebayo and Dragic offered more insight into the nature of their respective injuries. Dragic’s was especially difficult-sounding.

“I mean, it’s already — I damaged — I snapped it, so it’s already bad that it is,” Dragic said of his foot. “I’m dealing with a lot of pain, so that’s the main concern. I don’t want to be a liability there on the floor for my team. I want to be the best that I can be. It’s just — it is what it is.”

Adebayo said the neck strain he suffered was not related to the shoulder/arm injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics, as has been speculated.

“This injury has nothing to do with my other injury in the Celtics series, the Conference Finals series,” Adebayo said.

He added, “It’s more of like soreness. They’re just trying to make sure any — because it’s, like you said, like a neck strain. It’s near your neck, which is near your brain, so it’s more serious than like tweaking an ankle. They’re just being careful with me and just making sure I’m 100 percent.”

Neither Dragic nor Adebayo sounds like he will be ready in time to play on Tuesday. One good bit of scheduling for the Heat is that there is a two-day break between Games 4 and 5, so there is a much better chance the pair will be better for Friday’s game.

Count Adebayo as more than ready, mentally, to be playing again. “This sucks sitting on the sideline,” he said, “if basically that’s what you wanted to know.”

