Lakers’ Latest Injury Updates on Gabe Vincent & Jarred Vanderbilt

The Los Angeles Lakers received key injury updates with only 3 days away from the February 8 trade deadline.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Lakers’ top free agent acquisition Gabe Vincent is on track to return for the stretch run. But whether he would return to the court with the Lakers or another team is a story for another day later this week.

“Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, who’s become included in Los Angeles’ outgoing trade conversations, sources said, appears on track to return by early March. Vincent underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the final days of December. He was given an 8-10 week recovery period and has so far been recuperating on schedule, sources said,” Fischer reported on February 5.

The 27-year-old point guard has appeared in five Lakers games this season so far, averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

On the other hand, the fear of losing Jarred Vanderbilt for the remainder of the season has been allayed after the Lakers announced on Monday, February 5, that the he will be re-evaluated in approximately 3 to 4 weeks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Vanderbilt has been diagnosed with a right mid-foot sprain.

Earlier, Charania’s colleague and The Athletic’s Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha reported that Vanderbilt might have played his last game this season.

“…the current expectation is that he will likely miss the rest of the season, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Buha reported on February 4.

Vanderbilt suffered the injury during the Lakers’ inspiring 114-105 win over the Celtics in Boston without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on February 1.

Lakers Are Interested in Andre Drummond Reunion

With Vanderbilt potentially lost for the season, they could use another big man in their lineup.

One of their options is a reunion with Andre Drummond.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of the four playoff contenders who registered interest in Drummond, a four-time rebounding champion.

“With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, trade talks with the Pistons have stalled with Detroit no longer interested, as Marc Stein noted.

One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported on February 5.

Drummond could serve as Anthony Davis’ chief backup.

The Lakers have shuffled the improving but still inexperienced Jaxson Hayes and inconsistent Christian Wood as Davis’s backups this season.

Alex Caruso Reunion Is a Long Shot

On the other hand, a reunion with Alex Caruso at the trade deadline is a long shot.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Chicago Bulls are seeking a significant return in any potential Caruso deal.

“Chicago continues to have a high asking price on Alex Caruso of the equivalent of two first-round picks to consider moving the All-Defensive guard. Caruso is signed for $9.89 million next season, which is considered a great value across the league, given his production,” Scotto reported on February 5.

The Lakers only have one first-round pick (2029 or 2030) at their disposal this trade deadline. If they stand pat, they can have access to three first-rounders in June.