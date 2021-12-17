Isaiah Thomas Breaks Silence on Lakers Signing With Viral Tweet

Isaiah Thomas issued his first comments since news broke that he was rejoining the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas took to Twitter to celebrate the good news after spending the offseason campaigning for another NBA opportunity. The tweet is approaching 40,000 likes less than 24 hours after the guard posted the message.

“Give all the glory to God 🙏🏾🏁,” Thomas tweeted on December 17 hours after the signing was reported.

The news comes as the Lakers are dealing with several key players being placed in COVID protocols. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Thomas is joining the Lakers on a 10-day contract, meaning the team will be forced to make a decision on his future in less than two weeks.

“Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night,” Charania noted in a series of tweets. “Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption, sources said.”

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that Thomas is with the team in Minnesota as they take on the Timberwolves. The Lakers have not revealed when Thomas will be activated.

“Thomas joined the team Thursday in Minneapolis, where the Lakers and Timberwolves are set to play Friday night,” Buha explained on December 17. “It’s unclear if the 5-foot-9 point guard will be activated for the game.”

Thomas flirted with the Lakers over the offseason and worked out with LeBron James along with Russell Westbrook. During a recent interview with Charania, Thomas revealed that he nearly signed with the Lakers before Rajon Rondo received a buyout from the Grizzlies in August.

“I was very close, like I really believe if the Rondo buyout didn’t happen I would have been a Laker and, all respect to Rondo and respect to the Lakers organization, but I was around those guys a little bit,” Thomas detailed on December 14. “They see, I was able to work out with Bron and Westbrook, so they seen me in my element, and they see me back to the person I am.

“So, things happen I can’t control that, but I was very close to signing with the Lakers and that would probably be a really good opportunity to be able to play with such great players and to be able to learn from them great players and be around an organization like the Lakers again. That would have been super dope, but it didn’t happen and you got to move forward.”

I.T. Played 3 Games for the Pelicans During the 2020-21 Season

Thomas briefly played last season for the Pelicans before the team opted not to sign the veteran guard to another 10-day contract in April. He averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16 minutes per contest during his three appearances for New Orleans. Thomas played 40 games for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season notching 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from behind the three-point line.

The two-time All-Star has dealt with a hip injury for multiple years. Thomas noted that he feels a “night and day difference” from what he felt before his recent medical procedure.

“I mean, it’s night and day, like it’s the total opposite,” Thomas noted. “For three years straight, I was in pain each and every day. Like not just basketball pain and going to the gym to work out or play like every day, all day. I was just in constant pain, so when I got the procedure last May it changed my life.

“Like it changed my everyday life. Obviously it changed how I play the game of basketball which I never thought in my lifetime again I would be able to play pain-free again. That’s how bad my hip was, but it was the best decision I probably ever made in my life to be able to fix my hip and to be able to just be pain free in life, not just basketball.”