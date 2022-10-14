Isaiah Thomas Sounds Off on Lakers Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers cannot escape Russell Westbrook’s media attention at the moment, for better or for worse.

On October 13, a video appeared showing Westbrook on the outside of a Lakers pre-game huddle – something which is normal for the superstar throughout his career, as he often undertakes his own post-game ritual.

However, the video clip went viral on the internet, with people taking his absence from the team huddle as another sign that his time with the Lakers is drawing to an end, and his relationship with his teammates has reached a new all-time low.

Following the Twitter hyperbole, former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to defend Westbrook, noting how it’s the internet that seems to want him out of Los Angeles, rather than the Lakers front office.

The INTERNET trying to get him out of LA! Shit crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real . Corny how they do this to a few players around the league https://t.co/Xj8DOKyGoV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 13, 2022

“The INTERNET trying to get him out of LA! S*** crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real . Corny how they do this to a few players around the league,” Thomas Tweeted on October 13.

Westbrook struggled to perform in the game shown in the video – an October 12 preseason contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the former star providing his team with five points, four assists, and three rebounds on 33.3% shooting.

Westbrook Fires Back

Despite the California native being caught up in yet another negative media cycle, Westbrook took the time to share his thoughts on the ‘huddle video’ that’s currently circling social media.

“Pregame, I’ve been doing that since I’ve been in the league for years, man…I think they just cut the video and obviously, the internet is going to take it and run with whatever they need to run with. But, I’ve been doing the same ritual since I’ve been in the league,” Westbrook said during a post-practice media session on October 13.

Play

Russell Westbrook provides explanation for viral videos from Lakers preseason game | NBA on ESPN ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-10-13T23:38:44Z

It will be interesting to see if Westbrook continues with his pre-game ritual now that it’s becoming a focus point for the fanbase, or maybe he will take part in the team huddles to dispel any potential narrative of a rift with his teammates and the coaching staff – only time will tell.

Westbrook is Trying to Compete

In that same post-practice press conference, Westbrook answered some questions surrounding his pre-season struggles, especially in the game against the Timberwolves, where he looked like a shadow of his former self.

“Honestly I’m just trying to compete and do my job. Everything, videos, get nitpicked. You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. It’s not up to me to be able to judge that. I know I’m a genuine team player. I’ve never had a problem being with my teammates, so I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing,” Westbrook said.

A Russell Westbrook clip where he's seen away from another huddle is making the rounds. If you peep the entire video, though, Russ was with his Lakers teammates at the start. 👀 (🎥 _michaelmorales10/IG) pic.twitter.com/y72eF9dDni — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

Still, this isn’t the Westbrook the Lakers thought they were getting when they traded for him last season, and it certainly isn’t the same Westbrook that won the MVP trophy in 2017. Quite frankly, it looks like the 33-year-old is struggling for both confidence and form right now, and all of the negative media attention isn’t going to help him turn things around.

Hopefully, if the Lakers can start stringing some wins together, and Westbrook can be afforded some time to grow into the role Darvin Ham envisions for him, we can start to see the All-Star guard emerge – otherwise, the Lakers might have to re-enter into trade negotiations in order to give themselves the best chances of making a deep post-season run this year.