Ja Morant Shrugs Off Anthony Davis After Dominating Lakers in Brutal Loss

The trade deadline was a massive success for the Los Angeles Lakers. They ditched Russell Westbrook and got back a haul of valuable players who will contribute to winning basketball. However, they’ve been dealing with some brutal injury luck.

In their most recent game, they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, giving up a monster third quarter in the process. Ja Morant exploded in the period, as did Anthony Davis. However, when asked about what was going through his head when going tit for tat with Davis, Morant stated that he was just trying to earn a victory.

“Nah, I was just trying to get a win,” Morant said via NBA.com when asked about the third-quarter battle against Davis.

JA VS. DAVIS! Ja Morant dropped a 39-point triple-double vs. Anthony Davis’ 28 & 19 in Memphis’ 121-109! Morant: 39 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 15/29 FGM

Morant absolutely dominated the Lakers throughout the entire contest. The star point guard dropped 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 15-of-29 shooting from the floor and 0-of-5 shooting from distance.

However, as noted, his third-quarter performance was the highlight of the entire contest. The 23-year-old star had 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the third, shooting 10-of-12 shooting overall.

As for Davis, he also had a monster game, but it just wasn’t enough to take down the Grizzlies. The big man ended the night with 28 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 0-of-1 shooting from deep.

In the third quarter, Davis did the bulk of his scoring. He had 14 points and five boards in the third, shooting 5-of-10 from the field.

Anthony Davis Discusses LeBron James Injury

After the loss, Davis spoke about what it will be like for the Lakers to play without LeBron James for the majority of the rest of the season. He will miss at least two weeks with a foot injury and likely much more time than that.

Davis said that the Lakers are good enough to compete without him, but they will need everyone to be on top of their game.

“We got a great team. I mean, more than enough to go out and get wins,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We got more than enough to get a win tonight. More than enough to get to win tomorrow. And so on and so forth. Just compete like we did tonight, and don’t turn the ball over. Guys, I think, played extremely hard. Obviously, his presence on the floor, his voice, his playmaking ability, scoring ability will definitely be missed, but other guys just got to step up. I’ll have to step up and just come out and be aggressive.”

Jarred Vanderbilt Sounds Off on Luka Doncic Defense

One player who has already begun to step up in a big way is Jarred Vanderbilt. He played great defense on Luka Doncic in the Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks, and after the contest, he spoke about his mindset during the game.

“My mindset was to just make him uncomfortable,” Vanderbilt said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He’s a hell of a player when he’s comfortable and gets into his rhythm and gets into his zone. I was just trying to disrupt that, just picking him up 94, making him work.”