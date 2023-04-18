Lakers Receive Critical Injury Update Ahead of Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant may not play in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 19.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on April 18 that while Morant didn’t suffer any breaks or fractures in his right hand, the All-Star’s status remains up in the air for Game 2.

No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant's right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what's believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

Morant told reporters after Game 1 that his status for Game 2 was “in jeopardy.” The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year said the pain was a 10 out of 10.

“Tough man, especially with everything I’ve been through pretty much this season,” Morant said after Game 1. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It’s another incident where that’s pretty much in jeopardy. … I’m going to do anything to try to be out there for my team, be out there on the floor. It’s pretty much how much I can tolerate. If I feel like I can go out there and be somewhat myself, I’ll probably play, but if not, I don’t want to do anything to hurt the team.”

Morant put up 18 points and six rebounds in Game 1 while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc before exiting with his injury. The Lakers won by 16 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who was named the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year on April 17, downplayed the likelihood of Morant missing Game 2.

“That’s just stuff that he’s telling y’all,” Jackson Jr. said after Game 1. “At the end of the day, he feels fine. He feels fine. He’ll push through anything. He’s just going to tell y’all something good.”

How Is Anthony Davis’ Right Arm?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a terrifying right arm injury in the second quarter of Game 1. The future Hall of Famer said he couldn’t move his arm and was taken back to the locker room.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis played in the second half. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in 36 minutes while shooting 10-of-17 from the floor. After the game, Davis spoke about his injury.

“Jaren Jackson kind of came down on my shoulder,” Davis said. “I didn’t see the play, so I’m not sure if he came down or just hit it whatever, but had a little stinger where my arm went completely numb. It was weak. Couldn’t like lift it up or hold it up myself. Couldn’t move it and just went to the back early. Went to the back and just did some strength things. Trying to get the feeling back and I was good to go.”

Davis, 30, is expected to play in Game 2.

LeBron James Is Feeling Good

LeBron James tore a tendon in his right foot in February and missed about a month. A few doctors told the King to undergo surgery, but James decided not to. While the four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP may not be 100%, he’s reportedly feeling pretty good.

“I think he’s in a really good spot,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said on the April 17 episode of The Lowe Post with Zach Lowe. “When he came back, obviously four weeks away with a torn tendon in the right foot, the first road trip they were in Houston, there was a timeout in the second quarter and he took off both his sneakers and just looked kind of to kind of be going through it and I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ Like maybe he pushed a little bit too hard, too quickly and this is something that’s going to be a recurring thing. That’s the only time that I saw any sign of — there’s been some fatigue moments where he’s getting his wind back, but that’s not something that concerns me because he’ll continue to get that back — but that was the only time that I saw. ‘Ok maybe the foot’s still there for him.’”

James had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Game 1.