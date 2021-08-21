Lakers Eyeing Ex-Pacers Forward, Grizzlies Guard for Final Roster Spots

The Los Angeles Lakers roster has mostly taken shape but there are two spots still available. There’s been a lot of talk about who could fill those spots. The team recently brought in Darren Collison, Isaiah Thomas and Mike James for workouts but no signings have been made.

The Lakers can’t offer those players much of a role so they could target some smaller names. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles is eyeing two new names as possible players for the final roster spots.

“Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” Stein wrote.

Sampson is the younger of the two at 28-years-old. He would provide some athleticism on the wing. His nearly 7-foot-0 wingspan could bring some much-needed defense to the team. Frazier is a bit older at 30-years-old and last played for the Memphis Grizzlies. He would provide some depth at point guard.

Neither Sampson nor Frazier Can Shoot

In the current NBA, finding wings and guards who can shoot threes is at a premium. The Lakers added solid shooters in Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk this offseason but could still use some help in that regard. Neither Russell Westbrook, LeBron James nor Anthony Davis are great shooters from beyond the arc.

Sampson’s athleticism and size make him an intriguing defensive option on the wing. However, he’s a very bad shooter. He averages 5.2 points a game over his career and has only made 24.8% of his 3-point shots. Frazier also isn’t much of an offensive threat as he averages 5.0 points a game and has only made 32.2% off his threes. Neither of these guys could come to the team and be major impact players. They would merely be depth pieces at this juncture. Out of the two, Sampson is the more intriguing due to his potential on defense. The Lakers focus on offense this offseason so adding some defensive talent could be beneficial.





Any Chance Lakers Sign Collison, Thomas or James?

Some eyebrows were raised with the Lakers brought in Collison and Thomas for workouts. The former has been linked to the team for a couple of years now but has been reluctant to come out of retirement. He’s from Los Angeles and played at UCLA with Westbrook. He’d be a great add this late in the offseason. He’s a very capable backup point guard. However, the Lakers already have Kendrick Nunn in that role so Collison would likely be the third option. That might not be appealing for a player who has started in 518 games throughout his career.

Thomas played for the Lakers back in 2018 and has been in the news lately due to an 81-point performance he put up during a pro-am game. The two-time All-Star is just looking for a way back in the NBA and would likely accept any role.

James isn’t as big of a name as Collison or Thomas but that could work in his favor. The Lakers already have plenty of big names and James could simply provide occasional depth at guard. It’s still possible that Los Angeles signs one of the three players. Collison is the most appealing but it remains to be seen if he truly wants to return to basketball.

