Lakers Receive Crucial Ja Morant Injury Update Ahead of Game 3 vs. Grizzlies

After an up-and-down season, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to earn a spot in the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed. And after fighting their way through the Play-In Tournament, they now find themselves tied 1-1 with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

As they prepare for Game 3, the Lakers still don’t know who they will be facing. Ja Morant missed Game 2 after suffering a hand injury in Game 1, and he’s listed as questionable for Game 3. However, an update from Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins should leave Memphis fans upset.

“He’s still navigating a little bit of pain,” Jenkins said via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “But as I said, there’s improved symptoms for sure. I think his dribbling is improving, the shooting, the confidence there. It’s just catching the ball that he’s kind of having to navigate a little bit, but it’s so much better than it was two days ago.”

Fans should never wish injury on any player, but from the perspective of pure basketball, the prospect of playing Memphis without Morant should make Lakers fans feel more confident. That being said, LA took down the Grizzlies with Morant in the lineup but lost when he was out.

Morant, a two-time All-Star and All-NBA player, is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Grizzlies. However, with DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane on the roster, Memphis is not a team to mess with, regardless of Morant’s status.

Dillon Brooks Disrespects Lakers’ LeBron James

Play

Dillon Brooks on LeBron Trash Talk: "I Don't Care, He's Old" 😳 Dillon Brooks had quite the response when asked about his trash talk with LeBron James in Game 2. 📹: Tim MacMahon Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport #dillonbrooks #lebronjames #nba #nbaplayoffs 2023-04-20T03:32:17Z

Meanwhile, after the Lakers’ Game 2 loss, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks had some strong words for LeBron James, disrespecting the superstar.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said via Bleacher Report. “I was expecting him to (talk trash), Game 4, Game 5. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). He’s not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami. I wish I got to see that. I mean, it would have been a harder, harder task (to guard him). He’s a special player. … These special players, they want to play in space, they want to not be touched … but when you get to the playoffs and bumps are allowed and stuff like that, it wears on him. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it, see if he wants to play the one-on-one battle, or if he wants to be out on the sideline.”

Lakers Respond to Dillon Brooks

Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks’ comments: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 21, 2023

However, the Lakers had some responses for Brooks after his rude comments toward James. Rui Hachimura was one of the first players to speak up in support of James.

“That’s all they can do,” Hachimura said via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.”

In addition, James also had something to say. He made it clear that he doesn’t care about talking, delivering an NSFW response when asked about Brooks’ comments.

“Tomorrow is going to be a great game,” James said before walking away. “I’m not here for the bulls**t. I’m ready to play, and that’s it.”