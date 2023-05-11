Warriors’ JaMychal Green Trolls Lakers’ LeBron James Ahead of Game 6

Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green trolled Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Green called James’ comments about the Lakers not working on flopping “cap” on social media.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr accused the Lakers of flopping in Game 4. Both James and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham denied it. All this drama and back and forth is setting up for what should be a thrilling Game 6 in Los Angeles on May 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

Green may regret trolling James, who has a history of going off after players come after him. In the first round of these playoffs, “The King” torched Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, who called James “old.” LeBron also led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 title after Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said James “must have gotten his feelings” hurt. Cleveland became the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.

James is averaging 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field, 30.6% from beyond the arc and 90.5% from the free-throw line in the Warriors series. The 38-year-old is one win away from advancing to his second conference finals with the Lakers.

Anthony Davis Is Expected to Play in Game 6

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is expected to play in Game 6 barring a setback. The eight-time All-Star and Chicago native got elbowed in the head by Warriors center Kevon Looney in Game 5 and was placed in a wheelchair.

However, it appears Davis didn’t suffer a concussion.

Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks against the Warriors. He leads the postseason in both rebounds per game and blocks per game.

The Lakers are undefeated at home in the playoffs and haven’t lost two games in a row. It’s not a stretch to say that Game 6 is the biggest game of the season for Los Angeles since winning a Game 7 on the road in Golden State would be a daunting task.

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for His Anthony Davis Comments

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologized for his Davis comments by taking to Twitter. On “First Take,” Smith ripped Davis for his injury, but after fans went after him for his take, Smith reversed course.

“Blow back is Blow back,” Smith tweeted. “Comes with the territory, peeps. I was in no way minimizing the seriousness of a concussion. I was questioning whether Anthony Davis really had one, considering the play I saw & other hits I’ve seen him absorb. But, bottom line, it was wrong for me to do. Period! My bad.”

James, Davis and the Lakers have plenty of motivation to destroy the Warriors in Game 6. However, Golden State will certainly not go down without a fight. The Dubs are the defending champions and have never lost in the Western Conference playoffs in the Kerr era, which began in 2014.

The Warriors have also come back from a 3-1 series deficit before, as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.