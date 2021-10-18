Lakers Finalize Roster With Last-Minute Signing of Ex-Wizards Big Man

The Los Angeles Lakers have likely finalized their roster heading into the start of the season after the team announced the signing of center Jay Huff with their final two-way spot. The move comes just days after the former Virginia center was released by the Wizards on October 13.

OFFICIAL: From VA to LA, welcome to the #LakeShow! pic.twitter.com/Pn790yeuOC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 18, 2021

Los Angeles had an open two-way spot after the release of Joel Ayayi and essentially the Lakers and Wizards swapped players with their recent additions. Ayayi was claimed by the Wizards after the guard was released by the Lakers.

“Interesting: Lakers sign Center Jay Huff, a spacing big out of UVA, to a two-way deal,” Southern California News Group’s Kyle Goon noted on Twitter. “He was on an exhibit 10 deal with the Wizards, so it becomes (in effect) an Ayayi for Huff swap.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Huff Is a Floor Spacer & ‘Pick-and-Roll Maestro’





Play



Jay Huff 2020-21 Regular Season Highlights | Virginia Forward Jay Huff had a phenomenal redshirt senior season and was a leader on a Virginia Cavaliers team that won the ACC regular season title. Huff was named to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive team. Check out highlights from Jay Huff's 2020-21 regular season. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Oqg3iE The ACC Digital Network (theACCDN) is a joint venture between… 2021-03-22T18:38:16Z

Huff was a starter during his last two seasons at Virginia. The big man averaged 13 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks while shooting 38.7% from long range during his senior year with the Cavaliers. Heading into the 2021 NBA draft, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie had Huff as his No. 76 ranked player and described the center as a “pick-and-roll maestro.”

“An absolute pick-and-roll maestro and has an excellent feel for getting into the paint,” Vecenie detailed in his annual draft guide. “Plays with great pace and patience. Knows how to string out big defenders into mismatch situations. Will snake the ball screen if you leave him a gap. Tremendous craft with his footwork.

“Great, tight handle. Shifty with real shake. Changes paces well. High-level feel for the direction that a defender is leaning and how to attack that. Most comfortable operating out of the midrange area. Took 87 midrange shots this season, including 60 from within 17 feet, which was among the most in the country. I feel confident that he’ll be able to get to the spots he wants out of ball screens.”

The Lakers Are Expected to Keep Their Final Roster Spot Open





Play



Jay Huff Scouting Report: 2021 NBA Draft #2021NBADraft #JayHuff Video breakdown of 2021 draft prospect and Virginia Cavaliers P Jay Huff Make sure you follow us on Twitter @TheBoxAndOne_ Strengths -Stretch Shooting (0:11) -Rim Protection (1:52) -Finishing (3:16) Improvement Areas -Perimeter Defense (5:24) -Strength (6:26) -Offensive Consistency (7:25) See the entire playlist of 2021 NBA Draft prospect breakdowns here: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLygbdtr7cZBgKf7CpfWcqfrvyGdHwGkpR Make sure… 2021-05-24T00:02:40Z

The Lakers can still add another player but are expected to keep the spot open for the forseeable future. This gives the Lakers some roster flexibility to potentially make a mid-season addition. As CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn detailed, it also saves the Lakers quite a bit in their luxury tax bill.

“With their two two-way slots filled, the Lakers are likely done building their roster for the time being,” Quinn noted. “They technically have only 14 players on their NBA roster, meaning they could sign a 15th, but the luxury tax implications of doing so now rather than at the trade deadline through a buyout would be significant. That means that, barring a surprise, the team the Lakers have right now is likely going to be their team for the beginning of the season.”

Lakers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2021-22

We have heard a lot of discussion about Anthony Davis playing more center this season for the Lakers. Davis admitted it is a move he is willing to make, but it is still unclear if the Lakers will start him at center versus his normal position of power forward.

Here is a look at a potential Lakers starting lineup if Davis starts at center.

C- Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Jay Huff (two-way)

PF- LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Sekou Doumbouya (two-way)

SF- Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza

SG- Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves

PG- Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo