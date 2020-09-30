Jimmy Butler Directs Bold Message at Lakers Ahead of Matchup

The Miami Heat enter the NBA Finals as hefty underdogs to the Los Angeles Lakers — but don’t tell Jimmy Butler that.

According to the odds, the Lakers are huge favorites (-400) to take home the bubble edition of the Larry O’Brien trophy. But Butler doesn’t see it that way. After besting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 and beating both the Celtics and Pacers handily, why would he?

“Not going to say that we’re any better than anybody else, but I just don’t think that we’re underdogs. I don’t,” Butler told reporters on Tuesday. “So what that nobody picked us to be here? That’s OK. Pretty sure nobody is picking us to win, either. That’s OK. But we understand that. We embrace that, because, at the end of the day, we truly don’t care. We’re just going to go out here and compete, play together like we always have, and I’m going to see where we end up.

“At the end of the day we’re going to do this our way, the Miami Heat way, and that way has worked for us all year long.”

Jimmy Butler: ‘A Lot of Nerves’ Heading Into Game 1

Despite the addition of Butler in the offseason, Miami entered the year with 75-to-1 odds to win the title, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information. But despite their wild journey to basketball’s biggest stage, the Heat aren’t just happy to be here. They want to win.

“You know, we’ll see as the game goes. But I think there’s a lot of nerves for a lot of people, including myself,” Butler told reporters. “This is the first time being here, so I just want to make sure that everybody is comfortable. We’ve been playing a certain way this entire year. I’m not getting away from that. I think that’s winning basketball for us, me making sure that everybody is involved. I think that’s part of my role on this team, so we’ll take it as the game goes, and we’ll figure it out.”

Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the postseason. He’s had a lot of help, with players like Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic stepping up with huge nights.

Big man Bam Adebayo has also had his star turn this postseason and is coming off a massive series against the Celtics where he was the difference-maker. Adebayo delivered 32 points and 14 rebounds to close out Boston in Game 6.

“Bam is one of the great competitors already in this association,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, per USA Today. “He’s going to become one of the great winners in the history just because he’s so competitive. He moves the needle in every single day.”

No Extra Motivation for LeBron James Against Heat

LeBron James will be matched up with his former franchise for his 10th Finals appearance as he guns for a fourth NBA title. His first two championships came with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. James won his other title after a return to Cleveland in 2017. Despite his history with the Heat, James said the matchup with Miami offers no extra motivation

“Absolutely not. It’s no extra meaning to winning a championship, no matter who you’re playing against,” James told reporters Tuesday. “It’s already hard enough to even reach the Finals, to be in this position. If you’re able to become victorious out of the Finals, it doesn’t matter who it’s against. I’m just happy that I’m here with the opportunity.”

His fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis thinks otherwise.

“To be back in the Finals against Miami, I think, means a lot more to him winning this than anyone else,” Davis said. “I think this championship is probably second behind Cleveland, being able to get this one for him.”

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites for Game 1 on Wednesday.

