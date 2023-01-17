Joel Embiid Discredits Russell Westbrook After Brutal Lakers Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, but it followed one of their more heartbreaking losses of the season. Their win over Houston was on the second night of a back-to-back, and on the first night, they suffered a brutal loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook put together solid performances, contending with the ones Joel Embiid and James Harden put up. However, at the end of the night, with the game on the line, Westbrook came up short. He claimed that Embiid fouled him on the final play, but the Sixers big man disagreed.

“I don’t think I fouled him,” Embiid told ESPN. “Physical play on both sides. You could have called a foul on the other end, too, on the bump. So, it goes both ways.”

Westbrook claimed that he “couldn’t get my hand up to shoot because [Embiid] was grabbing it,” which led to the botched final possession.

The final possessions of Sixers-Lakers. Embiid misses over Westbrook then Russ unsuccessful tries to take Joel on the other end. Lakers had 2 timeouts, and LeBron didn't get a touch. pic.twitter.com/WE69XZt2NT — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 16, 2023

Embiid took things a step further with his claims, too, stating that Westbrook simply got “unlucky” on the final play.

“They were pushing the ball in transition and he was in front of me and I just waved everybody else off. I believe I’m a great defender, so I believe I can get a stop on anybody,” Embiid told ESPN. “[Westbrook] was actually unlucky because he lost the ball and then from there, he kind of had nothing else going. Yeah, I would say it was unlucky.”

The Lakers point guard finished the night with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from deep. Meanwhile, Embiid ended the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor and 2-of-5 shooting from distance.

LeBron James Sounds Off on Referees

The final play of the game was a major point of contention after the contest finished. Westbrook was clearly unhappy with the non-call, but so was James. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported afterward that James went on an NSFW tirade in the locker room following the incident.

“No, it’s a f–king foul,” James said, per McMenamin. “It’s a foul. No matter what [Brown] says, it’s a f–king foul. That s–t is blatant, and they should have called it.”

James also took to Twitter to throw some not-so-subtle shade at the NBA and the referees.

“And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, ‘I didn’t see it’ or ‘It wasn’t a foul.’ It’s not making sense to me seriously!” James tweeted. “Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad!”

LeBron James Sounds Off on Lakers Rotations

James also made a statement recently about LA’s rotations. He said that they have a bunch of guys who are capable of finishing the game with him and Westbrook, and who ends up doing that will depend on the situation.

“It’s not about trust, because we have trust with whoever is on the floor,” James said. “But at the end of the day, teams have closing lineups. And we got so many guys that are in and out of the lineup, and right now, we got a lot of guys that are banged up. So, it’s almost like, who is in a good rhythm that night is going to be probably on the floor along with myself and Russ.”